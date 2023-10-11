  1. Home
Welcome to Vivaldi's Feature Requests for Vivaldi Community and Services

A few tips before posting:

  • Search to make sure the feature you have in mind hasn’t been requested already.
  • Upvote 👍 features you'd like to see implemented.
  • If a feature hasn’t been requested, start a new topic. Post only one feature request per topic.
  • Choose a clear and concise title for the topic, describe the feature in more detail in the body of the post and give the topic a relevant tag.
  • Duplicate and invalid requests will be closed and archived.
  • Discuss requested features under each post.
  • Check tags such as “Done”, “In Progress”, “Pipeline” and “Duplicate” for status of features.

Full instructions on searching and requesting new features can be found on this Help page.

    gbfelipeG

    This functionality is the same as Edge in that we can access the same page on both devices, when sharing from Android to Windows, simply open a new tab with this page and the possibility of doing the opposite. Always need to use third-party software like Nearby Share (Beta) or something similar.

    And currently the "send to devices" option does not work and on Windows this option does not even exist to send to Android, I know there is a post about doing this with the "flags" options, but besides being cumbersome, it didn't work for me, and basic users wouldn't do this, another reason to have this native function in simplificadad way.

    for Android AND Windows

