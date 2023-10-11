This is now done: https://social.vivaldi.net/@Vivaldi/111212008502333250
Welcome to Vivaldi's Feature Requests for Vivaldi Community and Services
A few tips before posting:
- Search to make sure the feature you have in mind hasn’t been requested already.
- Upvote 👍 features you'd like to see implemented.
- If a feature hasn’t been requested, start a new topic. Post only one feature request per topic.
- Choose a clear and concise title for the topic, describe the feature in more detail in the body of the post and give the topic a relevant tag.
- Duplicate and invalid requests will be closed and archived.
- Discuss requested features under each post.
- Check tags such as “Done”, “In Progress”, “Pipeline” and “Duplicate” for status of features.
Full instructions on searching and requesting new features can be found on this Help page.
