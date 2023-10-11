@petkovski I have been using the free version of Trakt.tv for a few months now and am still happy with its performance. Have been trying to wrap up seasons of shows that I missed, but they just keep coming out. Glad I have a way to keep trak of it now 😁

Do you or any other use apps to keep track of your movies or even tv shows?

I used tastedive.com for awhile, but it lacked the granularity I wanted for TV show episodes and a recent UI update made it much less usable. It is still decent for recommendations and finding people with similar preferences.



Now I use trakt.tv and the Android app Showly synced to the Trakt data. Sticking with the free version for now; haven't hit any major roadblocks in terms of their gated premium features.



Trakt has less discoverability of new content, but it is fantastic for helping you realize you missed a new season of a show. The calendar for new episodes is great. There are also tons of apps and services that tie into Trakt's API, so you can do a lot with the data. Looks like it can be linked to Plex, but you need the premium version of Trakt to do it: https://blog.trakt.tv/plex-scrobbler-52db9b016ead