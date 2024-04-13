DWLD's Archive | Tag Latest version for ditched OS's
Hi,
It would be nice to add a Tag or something better on Vivaldi Archive to mark the Latest working Vivaldi for ditched OS versions.
Vivaldi 1.0 | Win XP
Vivaldi 5.5 | Win 7/8/8.1
Vivaldi 5.6 | macOS Mojave
And so on also for Linux/Android/iOS
Some users are still running those OS
And
It would be also, nerds liking to remember and immortalize those old Vivaldi designs.
Thank you
@Zalex108 shouldn't be under vivaldi community requests?
Not sure where better
