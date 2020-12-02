-
Is it possible to add a synchronization subscribed channels? Now you need to add subscribed channels on each device separately. Synchronization would allow channel sharing between devices and make it easier to use this feature.
Thank you
@Kevinar Synchronising would be great.
Would also be great if it could keep track of read/unread/deleted items, perhaps using a hash of that item to sync across devices.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
You can have a look at Feedbro, where the synchronization works very well:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/feedbro/mefgmmbdailogpfhfblcnnjfmnpnmdfa
@stardepp OPML stores barely any data, and there is no sync of even that (and full sync is impossible due to data limitations)
synchronization would be pretty painful to do actually, that's a lot of data that may have been pulled at different dates and conflict with each other, it seems like online service that local clients treat as the main source of truth but is able to process command queues in case of offline usage would be the best
It would be great to have services like inoreader in vivaldi. I don't see any point when I couldn't access my starred/unread feeds from other devices.
@zakius I don't think it's painful when some online feed services let you manage 100+ sources for free.
@arcsnim there's difference between synchronization and using single source of truth + thin clients
synchronization assumes you load feeds locally on multiple machines and want to merge that somehow, services use one place to load feeds and send that to sub-clients later
InoccentFrog
@zakius I agree, I think synchronisation should start as just syncing the sites themselves and then perhaps a fancier sync feature later. It would be annoying having different states for different clients, but it's better than the current state of having to re-remember all the sites I had in my feed... by a long shot.
RSS is a potential privacy bug bear for some (I would hope all) people, considering that it's effectively getting a look into how someone gets informed about their world view, potentially.
jedfrechette
I'd love to use the built in RSS reader, but it's currently pretty useless for me without being able to sync feeds and their state.
I'm generally reading multiple feeds on multiple computers plus mobile so it isn't really practical to keep track of which articles have been read from which feeds manually.
Same as jedfrechette, using at least 3 different computers it's hard to use the feeds with out sync among them
ArchiTechOffi
Hi, I didn't see this until now and I don't want to be a post-necromancer and revive this old post, but after making a post requesting the same thing, @Hadden89 recommended that I review this post and since I see that the problem is still perfectly valid and, In addition, this connect to my publication, I leave my publication referenced below, so that both are part of the same/similar request to the development team, hoping that far from hindering it provides a better degree of detail about our purpose, thanks for understanding:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/78596/help-suggest-i-need-help-for-find-alternatives-to-vivaldi-s-rss-tool-becouse-i-can-t-export-my-feeds-to-other-vivaldi
Yes please! I use theoldreader right now since I want to stay synced (feeds and which are read/unread) on desktop and mobile. I'd prefer vivaldi if it allowed synchronization.