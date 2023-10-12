Guide | 🎲 Vivaldi search engines collection 🎲
-
stardepp Translator
Please mark the complete URL text, copy to clipboard and paste into URL field in search settings
3sat Mediathek
https://www.3sat.de/suche?q=%s
500px
https://500px.com/search?q=%s&type=photos
AllMusic
https://www.allmusic.com/search/all/%s
Andi Search (open source) (This search engine chats with you)
https://andisearch.com/?query=%s
Android Play Store
https://play.google.com/store/search?q=%s
Apple Music
https://music.apple.com/lu/search?searchIn=am&term=%S
Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=%s
Archive
https://archive.org/search.php?query=%s
ARD Mediathek
https://www.ardmediathek.de/suche/%s/
Arte Mediathek
https://www.arte.tv/de/search/?q=%s
Bing
https://www.bing.com/search?q=%s
Bing Pictures
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=%s
Blacklight (who tracks me)
https://themarkup.org/blacklight?url=%s
Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=%s
Browser Leaks (Type in a URL which you want to check)
https://browserleaks.com/ip/%S
CD-Lexikon (de)
https://www.cd-lexikon.de/suchen/interpretensuche.php?q=%s&r=0
Chefkoch (de)
https://www.chefkoch.de/suche.php?suche=%s&wo=2
Chrome Web Store
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/search/%s
Computerbild (de)
https://www.computerbild.de/suche/?q=%s
Dailymotion
https://www.dailymotion.com/search/%S
DeepL (de>en)
https://www.deepl.com/translator#de/en/%S
DeepL (en>de)
https://www.deepl.com/translator#en/de/%S
Deezer
https://www.deezer.com/search/%s
Depeche Mode Live Wiki
https://dmlive.wiki/index.php?title=Special%3ASearch&search=%s&go=Go
Deskmodder (de)
https://www.deskmodder.de/blog/?s=%s
Desktopbackground Search
https://www.desktopbackground.org/search?kwd=%s
Discogs
https://www.discogs.com/search/?q=%s&type=all
Disroot search
https://search.disroot.org/search?q=%s
DuckDuckGo
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=%s&t=vivaldi
Duden (de)
https://www.duden.de/suchen/dudenonline/%s
Ebay-Kleinanzeigen (de)
https://www.ebay-kleinanzeigen.de/s-suchanfrage.html?keywords=%s&categoryId=&locationStr=&locationId=0&radius=0&sortingField=SORTING_DATE&adType=&posterType=&pageNum=1&action=find&maxPrice=&minPrice=
Ecosia (The search engine that plants trees)
https://www.ecosia.org/search?tt=vivaldi&q=%s
Ecosia Pictures
https://www.ecosia.org/images?q=%s
Ecosia Videos
https://www.ecosia.org/videos?q=%s
Emojipedia
https://emojipedia.org/search/?q=%s
EverybodyWiki
https://en.everybodywiki.com/index.php?title=+Special%3ASearch&search=%s&go=Go
Fandom
https://www.fandom.com/?s=%s
https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=%s
Fernsehserien (de)
https://www.fernsehserien.de/suche/%s
Flickr
https://www.flickr.com/search/?text=%s
Free Music Archive
https://freemusicarchive.org/search/?quicksearch=%s
Gelbe Seiten (de)
https://www.gelbeseiten.de/Suche/%s
German Wordbook
https://www.dwds.de/?q=%s&from=wb
Giphy
https://giphy.com/search/%s
https://www.google.com/search?q=%s
Google Earth
https://earth.google.com/web/search/%s
Google Pictures
https://www.google.com/search?q=%s&source=lnms&tbm=isch
Google Maps
https://www.google.com/maps?q=%s
Google Keep
https://keep.google.com/#search/text=%s
Google Photos
https://photos.google.com/search/%s
Google Play Store
https://play.google.com/store/search?q=%s
Google Translator
https://translate.google.de/#view=home&op=translate&sl=auto&tl=de&text=%S
Here We Go Maps
https://wego.here.com/search/%s
IMDB
https://www.imdb.com/find?q=%s&ref_=nv_sr_sm
Imgur
https://imgur.com/search?q=%s
Indiepedia (de)
http://www.indiepedia.de/index.php?search=%s&title=Spezial%3ASuche&go=Seite
https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/%s
Ipfs Search
https://ipfs-search.com/#/search?search=%25s
KoKa 36 (Berlin concert tickets store)
https://www.koka36.de/suche.php?search=%s
Krea.ai ( AI image search)
https://www.krea.ai/?q=%s
Last.fm (de)
https://www.last.fm/de/search?q=%s
Lexica ( AI image search)
https://lexica.art/?q=%s
LibreFM (FOSS) (mp3 Download)
https://libre.fm/listen.php?tag=%s
Linguee german - english
https://www.linguee.de/deutsch-englisch/search?source=auto&query=%s
Linguee english - german
https://www.linguee.com/english-german/search?source=auto&query=%s
Laut.de (de)
https://www.laut.de/Suche?q=%s
Lilo (Supports social projects) https://search.lilo.org/?q=%s
https://search.lilo.org/?q=%s
MediathekViewWeb (Find movies in the media libraries of the public broadcasters of Germany, France and Austria)
https://mediathekviewweb.de/#query=%s
Metager Search (de)
https://metager.org/meta/meta.ger3?eingabe=%s&submit-query=&focus=web
Metaphor - an AI search engine
https://metaphor.systems/search?q=%s
Metal (de)
https://www.metal.de/suche/?q=%s
Metal-Hammer (de)
https://www.metal-hammer.de/?s=%s
Mojeek Search
https://www.mojeek.com/search?q=%s
Music-Map
https://www.music-map.de/map-search.php?f=%s
Musik-Sammler (de)
https://www.musik-sammler.de/search/?query=%s
MusicBee Add-ons
https://getmusicbee.com/addons/s/?q=%s&type=all
MusicBee Wiki
Wiki https://musicbee.fandom.com/wiki/Special:Search?query=%s
MusicBee Forum
https://getmusicbee.com/forum/?action=search2&search=%s
MusicBrainz
http://musicbrainz.org/search/textsearch.html?type=release&query=%s
Musikexpress (de)
https://www.musikexpress.de/?s=%s
Musikradar (de)
https://musikradar.de/?s=%s
Musify
https://w1.musify.club/en/search?searchText=%s
Myzuka
https://myzuka.club/search?searchText=%s
Neevt (a private search engine)
https://neevt.com/search?q=%s&t=text
Netflix
https://www.netflix.com/search?q=%s
Odysee (Online service from IMDB, for those who want to avoid YT)
https://odysee.com/$/search?q=%s
One ARD Mediathek (de)
https://www.ardmediathek.de/one/suche/%s
OpenStreetMaps
https://www.openstreetmap.org/search?commit=Go&query=%s
Oscobo
https://www.oscobo.com/search.php?q=%s
Paulgo
https://paulgo.io/search?q=%s
Peekier – preview websites before clicking through
https://peekier.com/#!%s
Perplexity (KI chat search engine)
https://www.perplexity.ai/?q=%s
Pexels (search pictures)
https://www.pexels.com/search-photos/?s=%s
Phoenix (de)
https://www.phoenix.de/suche.html?vt=%s
https://www.pinterest.de/search/pins/?rs=ac&len=2&q=%
Pixabay (Wallpaper)
https://pixabay.com/images/search/?q=%s
Pexels (search pictures)
Playground (AI image generator, Image search)
https://playgroundai.com/search?q=%s
Plattentests (de)
https://www.plattentests.de/suche.php?parameter=all&suche=%s
Print Friendly & PDF
https://www.printfriendly.com/print/?source=homepage&url=%s
RBB Mediathek (de)
https://www.ardmediathek.de/rbb/suche/%s
Right Dao Search
https://rightdao.com/search?q=%s
Rollingstone (de)
https://www.rollingstone.de/?s=%s
Qmamu
https://qmamu.com/search?q=%s
Qwant Search
https://www.qwant.com/?q=%s
Qwant Maps
https://www.qwant.com/maps/?q=%s
Searx Search
https://searx.bar/search?q=%s
Seekr
https://www.seekr.com/search?query=%s
Serienjunkies (de)
https://www.serienjunkies.de/tags/?s=%s
Songtexte Suche
https://www.songtexte.com/search?q=%s&c=all
SoundCloud
https://soundcloud.com/search?q=%s
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/search/%S
Sputnik Music (de)
https://www.sputnikmusic.com/search_results.php?genreid=0&search_in=Bands&search_text=%s&x=0&y=0
Startpage Search
https://www.startpage.com/sp/search?language=auto&query=%s
Startpage Pictures
https://www.startpage.com/sp/search?cat=pics&query=%s
Swisscows Search - Search and save children's lives!
https://swisscows.com/web?query=%s
Tagesschau
https://www.tagesschau.de/suche2.html?query=%s
Telefonbuch (Das Örtliche)
https://www.dasoertliche.de/?zvo_ok=&buc=&plz=&quarter=&district=&ciid=&kw=%s&ci=&kgs=&buab=&zbuab=&form_name=search_nat
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/search?q=%s
Tumblr
https://www.tumblr.com/search?scope=all_of_tumblr&q=%s
https://twitter.com/search?q=%S
Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/s?searchKeyword=%s
Vimeo
https://vimeo.com/search?q=%s
Visions (de)
https://www.visions.de/suche/artist?q=%s
Vivaldi Forum
https://forum.vivaldi.net/?query=%s
Vivaldi Forum (Sorted by time)
https://forum.vivaldi.net/search?term=%s
Vivaldi Help
https://help.vivaldi.com/?s=%s
WayBackMachine
https://web.archive.org/web/submit?url=%s
Wer streamt es (de)
https://www.werstreamt.es/filme-serien/?q=%25s&action_results=suchen
Whoogle
https://whooglesearch.net/search?q=%s
Who sampled?
https://www.whosampled.com/search/?q=%s
Wikipedia (de)
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special:Search?search=%s
Wikipedia (en)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special:Search?search=%s
Wiktionary (de)
https://de.wiktionary.org/wiki/Special:Search?search=%s
Wiktionary (en)
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/Special:Search?search=%s
Wolfram Alpha Search
https://www.wolframalpha.com/input/?i=%s
Yahoo!
https://de.search.yahoo.com/search?p=%s&fr=yfp-search-sb
Yahoo! Pictures
https://de.images.search.yahoo.com/search/images;_ylt=AwrJ7B2ywVtf4CAAlxk0CQx.?p=%s&ei=UTF-8&iscqry=&fr=sfp
Yandex Search
https://yandex.com/search/?text=%S https://yandex.com/images/search?text=%s
Yandex Pictures
https://yandex.com/images/search?text=%s
You
https://you.com/search?q=%s
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=%s
YouTube Music
https://music.youtube.com/search?q=%s
ZDF Mediathek
https://www.zdf.de/suche?q=%s
With the help of the modification "Backup Search Engines" you can synchronize all search engines:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/35443/backup-search-engines
THE SEARCH ENGINE MAP clearly shows how the individual search engines work together:
https://www.searchenginemap.com
The Search Suggestion URL guide is also suitable for this purpose:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16991/guide-search-suggestion-url
--
ModEdit: Title
-
Pesala Ambassador
- Acronymfinder: https://www.acronymfinder.com/~/search/af.aspx?Acronym=%s&string=exact
- Cambridge Dictionary: https://dictionary.cambridge.org/search/direct/?datasetsearch=english&q=%s
-
greybeard Ambassador
OpenStreetMaps
PLoS (Public Library of Science) You may need to create an account for your interests.
-
-
Since we're posting our collections
"keyword" : "x", "name" : "1337x.to", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?type=list&q=%s", "url" : "https://1337x.to/srch?search=%s" -- "keyword" : "7", "name" : "7Digital", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list", "url" : "https://no.7digital.com/search?q=%s" -- "keyword" : "amg", "name" : "All Music Guide", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list", "url" : "https://www.allmusic.com/search/all/%s" -- "keyword" : "zuk", "name" : "Amazon UK", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list", "url" : "https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/search?keywords=%s" -- "keyword" : "z", "name" : "Amazon US", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list", "url" : "https://www.amazon.com/gp/search?keywords=%s" -- "keyword" : "b", "name" : "Bandcamp", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list", "url" : "https://bandcamp.com/search?q=%s" -- "keyword" : "bt", "name" : "BTDigg DHT Search", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list", "url" : "https://btdig.com/search?q=%s" -- "keyword" : "di", "name" : "Discogs", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list", "url" : "https://www.discogs.com/search/?q=%s&type=all" -- "keyword" : "d", "name" : "DuckDuckGo", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list", "url" : "https://duckduckgo.com/?kae=t&t=vivaldi&q=%s" -- "keyword" : "ebay", "name" : "Ebay", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list", "url" : "https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_nkw=%s" -- "keyword" : "e", "name" : "Ecosia", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://ac.ecosia.org/autocomplete?type=list&q=%s", "url" : "https://www.ecosia.org/search?tt=vivaldi&q=%s" -- "keyword" : "finn", "name" : "Finn", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://www.finn.no/search/autocomplete/xhr?responseType=json&searchKey=SEARCH_ID_BAP_ALL&term=%s", "url" : "https://www.finn.no/bap/forsale/search.html?q=%s" -- "keyword" : "fk", "name" : "Finn Kart", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list", "url" : "https://kart.finn.no/?q=%s" -- "keyword" : "g", "name" : "Google", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list", "url" : "https://www.google.com/search?q=%s" -- "keyword" : "cm", "name" : "Gmail Compose", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "", "url" : "https://mail.google.com/?view=cm&to=%s" -- "keyword" : "m", "name" : "Gmail Search", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "", "url" : "https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?subset=all#search/%s" -- "keyword" : "gi", "name" : "Google Images", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://www.google.com/complete/search?client=chrome&q=%s", "url" : "https://www.google.com/search?tbm=isch&q=%s" -- "keyword" : "gl", "name" : "Google Lucky", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://www.google.com/complete/search?client=chrome&q=%s", "url" : "https://www.google.com/search?q=%s&btnI=I%27m+Feeling+Lucky" -- "keyword" : "gm", "name" : "Google Maps", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://www.google.com/complete/search?client=chrome&q=%s", "url" : "https://maps.google.com/maps?q=%s" -- "keyword" : "gn", "name" : "Google News", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://www.google.com/complete/search?client=chrome&q=%s", "url" : "https://news.google.com/search?q=%s" -- "keyword" : "tr", "name" : "Google Translate", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://www.google.com/complete/search?client=chrome&q=%s", "url" : "https://translate.google.com/#auto|en|%s" -- "keyword" : "i", "name" : "IMDB Search", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list", "url" : "https://www.imdb.com/find?q=%s" -- "keyword" : "ar", "name" : "Internet Archive: Wayback Machine", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "", "url" : "https://web.archive.org/web/%s" -- "keyword" : "is", "name" : "is.gd URL Shortener", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "", "url" : "https://is.gd/create.php?url=%s" -- "keyword" : "l", "name" : "Limetorrents", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list", "url" : "https://limetorrents.cc/search/all/%s/seeds/1/" -- "keyword" : "j", "name" : "Mojeek", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list", "url" : "https://www.mojeek.com/search?q=%s" -- "keyword" : "q", "name" : "Qwant", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://api.qwant.com/api/suggest/?client=opensearch&q=%s", "url" : "https://www.qwant.com/?b=0&theme=1&s=0&q=%s" -- "keyword" : "s", "name" : "StartPage", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://www.startpage.com/do/suggest?limit=10&format=json&query=%s", "url" : "https://www.startpage.com/rvd/search?query=%s" -- "keyword" : "st", "name" : "Steam Search", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list", "url" : "https://store.steampowered.com/search/?term=%s" -- "keyword" : "ss", "name" : "Subscene", "post" : true, "suggestUrl" : "https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list", "url" : "https://subscene.com/subtitles/searchbytitle?query=%s" -- "keyword" : "p", "name" : "The Pirate Bay", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list", "url" : "https://thepiratebay.org/search.php?q=%s" -- "keyword" : "ti", "name" : "TinEye Reverse Image", "post" : true, "suggestUrl" : "", "url" : "https://tineye.com/search?url=%s" -- "keyword" : "t2", "name" : "Torrentz2", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://torrentz2.eu/suggestions/%s", "url" : "https://torrentz2.eu/search?f=%s" -- "keyword" : "u", "name" : "Urban Dictionary", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list", "url" : "https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=%s" -- "keyword" : "v", "name" : "Vimeo", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list", "url" : "https://vimeo.com/search?q=%s" -- "keyword" : "vi", "name" : "Vivaldi", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "", "url" : "vivaldi:///%s" -- "keyword" : "w", "name" : "Wikipedia", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://en.wikipedia.org/w/api.php?action=opensearch&search=%s", "url" : "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special:Search?search=%s" -- "keyword" : "wn", "name" : "Wikipedia Norge", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://no.wikipedia.org/w/api.php?action=opensearch&search=%s", "url" : "https://no.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special:Search?search=%s" -- "keyword" : "wa", "name" : "Wolfram Alpha", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://ac.duckduckgo.com/ac/?q=%s&type=list", "url" : "https://www.wolframalpha.com/input/?i=%s" -- "keyword" : "y", "name" : "Youtube", "post" : false, "suggestUrl" : "https://www.google.com/complete/search?client=chrome&ds=yt&q=%s", "url" : "https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=%s"
-
@Gwen-Dragon said in Vivaldi search engines collection :
Good work, you was collecting like a swarm of bees.
This collection is meant to be a kind of thank you, because I have been helped very often here in the Vivaldi Forum.
-
@stardepp It's a good collection, but you should go through the URLs and remove any arguments which might break stuff in the future, like for instance session ids or other unneeded codes:
&lr=103809&suggest_reqid=355183525158166788679045121466150
FORM=INCOH2&PC=IFJ1&PTAG=ICO-c9d0fc87
&ei=kkcUXvmRCYO2kwXc1biICQ
As an example the Dailymotion URL reveals you're watching Depeche Mode
Search parameters should be as general as possible and only contain what is needed for the search to function:
https://www.amazon.de/s?k=%s
https://archive.org/search.php?query=%s
https://www.bing.com/search?q=%s
... and so on.
-
@Gwen-Dragon , some of them don't have a search string ( or at least I haven't found out with context menu in search bar) are better for use them in the web panel., (f.exmpl Hoaxy)
-
ok, here are some from me (sorry, almost for german (speaking) users):
Google Image URL Search https://www.google.de/searchbyimage?image_url=%s&encoded_image=&image_content=&filename=
Thalia https://www.thalia.de/suche?sq=%s
Geizhals https://geizhals.de/?fs=%s
invidio.us https://invidio.us/search?q=%s
Ing Diba https://www.ing.de/suche/?query=%s
Geocaching Code https://coord.info/%s
Geocache Search with Google https://www.google.de/search?q=%s+site:geocaching.com&btnG=Suche
DHL Tracking https://www.dhl.de/de/privatkunden/pakete-empfangen/verfolgen.html?piececode=%s
werstreamt.es https://www.werstreamt.es/filme-serien/?q=%s&action_results=suchen
@Catweazle said
https://metager.de/meta/meta.ger3?focus=web&eingabe=%s&encoding=utf8&lang=all&resultCount=20&time=1500&sprueche=on&newtab=on&maps=off&key=&theme=default
-
@Pathduck Nobody's perfect. But I've modified your suggestions, and they worked before.
-
It goes with the theme.
Vivaldi Search and Suggestion URL explanation and tutorial
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/39853/vivaldi-search-and-suggestion-url-explanation-and-tutorial-simple
-
Hey guys, how can i build a search engine where I type gtl for google translate, then input a page URL and it shows me translated page after loading. Since the current one, I use can only translate keywords not URL directly.
and one for https://forum.manjaro.org/. Since it works a bit differently than previous ones.
-
@EvilSpark said
and one for https://forum.manjaro.org/. Since it works a bit differently than previous ones.
try
https://forum.manjaro.org/search?expanded=true&q=%sas search url
(or
https://google.com/search?q=%s&as_sitesearch=https%3A%2F%2Fforum.manjaro.org%2Ffor the suggested google search, if the forum search doesn't find an answer)
-
@derDay Thanks it worked.
-
Folgore101 Moderator
@stardepp Thank you. Good job.
-
@Folgore101 This collection should be a kind of thank you to the whole Vivaldi Forum, because here I was often helped professionally and with much patience.
-
ukanuk Ambassador
If you're interested in more suggestion URLs, I've been collecting them in the thread Search Suggestion URL. Please take a look and comment if you find more, as I will add them to my table!
-
@ukanuk Good to know, yes I'm interested.
-
Folgore101 Moderator
@ukanuk Thank you.
-
Some of mine -
-
For Manjaro Forums -
https://forum.manjaro.org/search?expanded=true&q=%s
-
For NPM search -
https://www.npmjs.com/search?q=%s
-
For Chrome Webstore search
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/search/%s
-