Let's talk about Vivaldi!

A place for more general discussions about Vivaldi.

Check out the latest blog posts by the team, share links to Vivaldi content in the wild web and teach your fellow Vivaldi users a your browser tricks.

Before starting a new topic, please search the forum first. There might be an existing discussion you can join.

  • Read and comment on the latest news from the Vivaldi team.

    449
    Topics
    15150
    Posts

    mcastelM

    Love those articles where tech staff are plainly explained also to non-technical people. And in the Vivaldi amusing style too!

    Thanks a lot!

    Marco

  • Share your tips and tricks about Vivaldi.

    136
    Topics
    1595
    Posts

    CatweazleC

    @wintercoast, Google was once the best search engine. It has a broad base accumulated over many years. But this is no longer the case, not because of the number of results, this is large, but it has stopped being a valid search engine for several reasons:

    The habit of logging searches, placing the results according to the user's preferences, this, apart from being a privacy problem, places the user in information isolation (Filter Bubble), that is, a flat earther will always find first Instead of your searches, articles and pages that confirm his delirium, instead of showing relevant results, show what the user wants to see.
    Adding that it places the results not by relevance, but by pages that pay it the most for positioning.

    To take advantage of the good part of Google, it is therefore better to use search engines that use the Google engine and its base, but without this tracking and distortion, such as StartPage or Whoogle.
    To do reverse image searches, the best and most complete, by far, is Yandex.
    The same thing applies to Bing as it does to Google, because it uses similar practices.

    This is why it is always better to use a search engine focused on privacy and that does not log the user's searches and activities.

  • Everything Vivaldi from around the Web or in the media.
    128
    Topics
    864
    Posts

    CatweazleC

    @Ayespy, apart Copyright is valid at least for 70 Years

  • Discuss Vivaldi's built-in arcade game.

    18
    Topics
    170
    Posts

    helpmethereH

    Is there a way to automatically have my progress saved to my Vivaldi account as I'm playing the new Vivaldia game? That would be cool and super convenient. Especially across devices.

