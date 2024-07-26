Solved Friday poll: Where do you download Vivaldi on Android from?
This week's poll is for those, who use Vivaldi on Android.
Let us know where you've downloaded yours from.
Head over to Vivaldi.net to cast your vote, or let us know here.
Have a great weekend!
The week has gone by in a flash and it's time to close this poll.
The results are as follows:
- 71% download Vivaldi from the Play Store.
- 25% get their browser from vivaldi.com
- 2% from Uptodown
- 2% from Huawei's App Gallery.
barbudo2005
As Vivaldi for Android is an application and it is reliable, the logical and reasonable thing to do is to download it from Google Play.
Now, if someone thinks that because it is on Google Play, it becomes inherently evil because Google introduces malicious code, then we are in a different kind of thinking.
I have to use Play Store which is horrible app with ads.
I would rather use F-Droid, but Vivaldi isn't in F-Droid
no, I am not going to use Uptodown
I use the Play Store for Vivaldi, it's the only thing I use from the Play Store, all other from F-Droid.
@Stardust, Vivaldi even from the Play Store don't have ads, but I admit, the Play Store is creepy.
@Catweazle I was only talking about Play Store that promotes shady apps like sponsored apps as ads even when you update your installed apps.
If Vivaldi had ads I would stop using it immediately!
I was surprised to see only 4 choices. I mean, Amazon tablets run Android though with Amazon's own app store, and Samsung offers its own store in parallel with the Play store, and I'm sure there must be others still. None of those offer Vivaldi?
@Stardust, that is what I mean with creepy, the Play Storr has an increible amount of apps and only very, very few are without ads, not even the paid apps are free of ads, nore the store itself.
Google since a lot of years isn't a trustworth company anymore, with the lack that mobile phones by default only exist with two different OS, one worse than the other, which is a big problem without root access, so that you can't use an degoogled Android or an mobile distro.
@sgunhouse, Amazon is a data hog like Google, even shares data with Alphabet (Google), not really an alternative.
barbudo2005
Said:
I have to use Play Store which is horrible app with ads.
How many times a day you use the Play Store?
Said:
Vivaldi even from the Play Store don't have ads…
Said:
like sponsored apps as ads even when you update your installed apps.
Put update automatic.
Said:
only very, very few are without ads…
It is up to you to make the right choice.
Said:
not even the paid apps are free of ads.
Give examples.
I have purchased various apps and they have no ads. ( 2 or 3 US$)
AccuWeather
Autorun Manager Pro
FBReader Premium
Greenify
Moon+Reader Pro
Nova Launcher Prime
SmartWiFi Selector
Sudoku Premium
Unblock Me Premium
@barbudo2005, for the weather I prefer the official app from the Meteorology Statal Agency (AEMET in Spain), it's free, the most complete and without ads. All other Meterology apps, paid or free, take their information from this agency.
Said:
for the weather I prefer the official app from the Meteorology Statal Agency (AEMET in Spain)…..
I was not talking about Meteorology State Agency (AEMET in Spain).
You are a specialist in running off on a tangent about what you are being asked.
@barbudo2005 said in Friday poll: Where do you download Vivaldi on Android from?:
How many times a day you use the Play Store?
Sometimes several, if I see a new snapshot release
@barbudo2005 said in Friday poll: Where do you download Vivaldi on Android from?:
Put update automatic.
I don't trust Play Store for automatic updates.
@barbudo2005 said in Friday poll: Where do you download Vivaldi on Android from?:
AccuWeather
there is a great weather app on F-droid - Breezy Weather, but that's offtopic.
I side load the default APK file from Vivaldi website. For some reason UptoDown said the app does not work on my Samsung A13 4G phone.
Apart, I don't really understand why Vivaldi isn't in F-Droid, it's not because it isn`t full OpenSource, because there are also other apps in F-Droid which are not fully OpenSource, the only thing is that they are marked in the store with the advice of "Anti features that you may not like", eg. this one among others more.
Said:
I don't trust Play Store for automatic updates.
You are absolutely right not to trust the Play Store for automatic updates.
Let me explain to you what is the evil methodology used by the Play Store in the updates:
First act:
The first time you download an app the Play Store allows you to download it "clean".
Act Two:
The first time and following an app has an update available, the following options operate:
1.- If you have the manual updates, then the app continues to download it "clean".
2.- If you have the automatic updates then the Play Store introduces ads or malicious code to the app depending on the tracking it has done on you.
Therefore, it is wise to keep the updates in manual form.
@barbudo2005, I do so, The play store only put an advice that there are updates, it don't do it automaticly, I must select the app to update it. It is by default this way in my Xiaomi Redmi, there I must activate automatic update first if I want it.
Said:
I don't really understand why Vivaldi isn't in F-Droid…...
For three simple, logical and easy to understand reasons:
1.- It is not necessary because Vivaldi is not banned in the Play Store.
2.- It is not necessary because Vivaldi already gets a large and sufficient diffusion in the Play Store. F-Droid is only known by geeks.
3.- It's not necessary because it won't be any more "cleaner" because it's on F-Droid.
@barbudo2005, Vivaldi certainly is clean from Play Store or everywhere else, but F-Droid is certainly way cleaner as the Play Store, as youself said respect automatic update.
@jane-n If you use google services then the way to go is to download it directly from the good play store.
For those of us who have moved away from google thus running something like GrapheneOS, DivestOS or similar, then we usually use the Aurora Store or FFUpdater which downloads the Vivaldi directly from the Vivaldi website.
@Catweazle They could also have their own f-droid repo like Threema, Bitwarden, etc.
