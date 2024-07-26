@Stardust

Said:

I don't trust Play Store for automatic updates.

You are absolutely right not to trust the Play Store for automatic updates.

Let me explain to you what is the evil methodology used by the Play Store in the updates:

First act:

The first time you download an app the Play Store allows you to download it "clean".

Act Two:

The first time and following an app has an update available, the following options operate:

1.- If you have the manual updates, then the app continues to download it "clean".

2.- If you have the automatic updates then the Play Store introduces ads or malicious code to the app depending on the tracking it has done on you.

Therefore, it is wise to keep the updates in manual form.