V

Ensure that your Vivaldi browser is up to date. App developers often add new features and improvements in updates, so make sure you have the latest version installed from the Amazon Appstore or Google Play Store. Share your result after doing this

Also try this as well,.

Open the Vivaldi browser on your Amazon Fire Tablet, tap the three-dot menu icon (usually at the bottom of the screen), and go to "Settings." Look for a "Print" or "Advanced" section within the settings menu to see if there's an option to enable printing or manage printer settings.🧑