Mail server and Vivaldi mail client on Win10 work well together, and then they don't.
I have filed two bug reports on this problem. Is this a dovecot-Vivaldi issue? Other ideas to check? Vivaldi is on auto update, so is Win10.
Server is a dovecot at GlowHost.
Server says, report by GlowHost tech:
Oct 7 10:17:18 quebec dovecot: imap-login: Disconnected: Connection closed (auth failed, 1 attempts in 2 secs): user=[email protected], method=PLAIN, rip=24.60.208.199, lip=154.12.166.83, TLS: Connection closed, session=<Ci+lAyEH1/YYPNDH>
Logs shows an auth failure again from the IP for the email address [email protected] . IP 154.12.166.83 listed in the log is our server IP address.
Vivaldi server log says:
12:37:19.844 error [Mail - [email protected]] IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket timed out!
12:37:32.479 error [Mail - [email protected]] Timeout connecting to server
emails verify and work, then fail
removed old, unused mail clients
removed Webroot, antivirus
MS virus remains