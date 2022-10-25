We will be doing maintenance work on Vivaldi Translate on the 11th of May starting at 03:00 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone).
Solved error : Only one Id allowed in non-authenticated state
Hello,
I wanted to test the vivaldi mail tool with my supplier but it doesn't work. I entered all the data correctly but I get an error message:
Only one Id allowed in non-authenticated state.
And I can't register this account.
I have tested with other accounts (vivaldi and my business address) and it works perfectly well.
Best regards
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@laurentlepoittevin Your provider doesn't support HTTPS, so it doesn't work.
Is this function activated in your settings, if yes, deactivate this function, maybe it works then.
@laurentlepoittevin
Hi, the automatic account setup does not work?
Can you add your mail provider, please?
Cheers, mib
laurentlepoittevin
@mib2berlin No unfortunately it doesn't work, I go through the manual configuration, my login is different from my email address.
My provider zaclys.net
@laurentlepoittevin
Ah, one user report the same issue with another provider with different login in/email name.
I cant find the thread but it was only some days ago.
Maybe @gmg mail developer can shade a light to it.
Cheers, mib
stardepp Translator Ambassador
mib2berlin Soprano
@stardepp
Good idea!
@laurentlepoittevin
There is a global setting for it if you open:
chrome://settings/security
Cheers, mib
EDIT: The setting is the same, address bar settings is simply the wrong place for a security setting.
@stardepp Great, it works! Thank you very much for your help.
@mib2berlin I've got it, thank you.
Ggmg marked this topic as a question on
Ggmg has marked this topic as solved on
Sorry, but the problem came back, I didn't make any changes and I get the same error message again. Do you have any other ideas?
-
The configuration was saved, the folders and mails were displayed but since then nothing except the error message
my provider's settings :
Réception (serveur imaps)
Serveur : mail.zaclys.net
Type de serveur : imap
Sécurité : port 993 avec SSL/TLS (ou port 143 avec STARTTLS)
Authentification : chiffré
Envoi (serveur smtps)
Serveur : mail.zaclys.net
Sécurité : port 465 avec SSL/TLS (ou port 587 avec STARTTLS)
Authentification : oui et chiffrée (avec comme identifiant/login : votre identifiant)
@laurentlepoittevin
Hm, working and not working sound more like a provider issue.
Do you use the account with another mail client?
But this is all guessing, I pinged a mail developer about the solution, maybe I ping him tomorrow again.
You get at least a error message he can look at.
Cheers, mib
Yes it works on k9mail with my smartphone, thunderbird on my computer. I just tested with windows mail and it works as well. I will submit the problem to my provider just in case.
Thanks
@laurentlepoittevin
Hi again, the Q. about other mail clients was the idea your provider limit the access of more than one client but seams nonsense.
I found: https://experienceleague.adobe.com/docs/id-service/using/reference/authenticated-state.html?lang=en
It seams relevant for account access but not for mail in this article.
I'm curious what your provider says.
Cheers, mib
Hello, I sent them a request this morning with the link to the topic. I'll keep you posted.
-
my provider's answer :
"you have to activate the "Encrypted authentication" option
if this option does not exist on this software then it will not work"
what surprises me, if it was the fact that from this option, I would not have been able to have access to these? When do you think?
-
@laurentlepoittevin
Hm, maybe they mean Secure Password Authentication (SPA)
it is a proprietary Microsoft protocol for client > server authentication.
I guess K9 and Thunderbird support it.
Can you check if there is a checkbox for it in the Thunderbird setup?
Cheers, mib
-
Yes there is an option I put a screenshot :
@mib2berlin said in error : Only one Id allowed in non-authenticated state:
chrome://settings/security
I just tested with another profile without extension and without changing the settings but it doesn't change anything. On the other hand what is strange, when I change the address from mail.zaclys.net, to imaps.zaclys.net or to imap.zaclys.net, I receive the messages once, and after re error message.
-
@laurentlepoittevin
No idea why it work once.
This seams the setting, I translate this to Number Password, is this correct?
I send a message to a mail developer again today but I don´t know if and when he have time.
I guess Vivaldi M3 simply does not support this.
Please wait a bit and if is no response you can report the issue to the bg tracker. We have now enough information to create a very good report.
Cheers, mib
-
it is rather an encrypted password.
No worries, I have for the moment thunderbird which works well, it will be maybe a next feature.
Thanks.
Best regards