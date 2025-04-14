...there are a lot of posts in the forum about similar issues - but as far as I've seen, none of them describe this exact problem; if they do, I apologize...

I cannot add an e-mail account (IMAP) in Vivladi Mail (I have tried @mailbox.org, @t-online.de, @gmx.net and @outlook.com). I can enter the e-mail address and password, then a login attempt is made, no error message - but the account is not added.

If I look at the server settings via the manual setup, everything is correct and there are green check marks everywhere.

Until a few days ago, I was able to use Viivaldi Mail with all my accounts without any problems. Then I changed the language to English and restarted Vivaldi - after that the accounts were gone (strangely enough, not the calendars!) and I have not been able to create any new ones since then (neither under the English-language user interface nor under the German-language one).

Does anyone have any advice - or is uninstalling and reinstalling and creating new profiles the only solution?

Vivaldi 7.3.3635.9

Windows 11 Home, Build 27823.1000