no e-mail account can be created at all
...there are a lot of posts in the forum about similar issues - but as far as I've seen, none of them describe this exact problem; if they do, I apologize...
I cannot add an e-mail account (IMAP) in Vivladi Mail (I have tried @mailbox.org, @t-online.de, @gmx.net and @outlook.com). I can enter the e-mail address and password, then a login attempt is made, no error message - but the account is not added.
If I look at the server settings via the manual setup, everything is correct and there are green check marks everywhere.
Until a few days ago, I was able to use Viivaldi Mail with all my accounts without any problems. Then I changed the language to English and restarted Vivaldi - after that the accounts were gone (strangely enough, not the calendars!) and I have not been able to create any new ones since then (neither under the English-language user interface nor under the German-language one).
Does anyone have any advice - or is uninstalling and reinstalling and creating new profiles the only solution?
Vivaldi 7.3.3635.9
Windows 11 Home, Build 27823.1000
@stereiss Never had such issue of loss of mail account settings for my IMAP accounts.
Change of UI language should never affect settings.
Win 11 Pro 23H2 (22631.5189)
Oh, Windows 11 Insider build? Perhaps unstable OS.
You are a brave person, using a Insider.
And you do no daily backups of your Vivaldi data? Risky.
That sounds like you have multiple windows open - mail is only available in the first/primary window.
And if that is the case, hit F2 and type 'mail' to locate the window that has the mail client running
DoctorG
@stereiss Do you see the accounts in Settings (Ctrl+F12) → Mail?
@DoctorG I have been working with the Insider Previewe build for about five years without major problems. Unfortunately, Vivaldi Mail shows the same behaviour on other devices. And of course I regularly back up my data - the background to my question is (fortunately) not the threat of data loss.
@TbGbe & @WildEnte & @DoctorG Thank you for your replies: I only use email in one profile - email, calendar and feeds are switched off in all others. But I will now delete the e-mail profile, restart it, start Vivaldi with a new profile and activate e-mail there. I'll test whether I can then add e-mail accounts there and report back.
@stereiss we are not talking about profiles but browser windows within one profile. Have you tried the "F2 -> Mail" command?
@WildEnte Hi! The last update deleted my email account, as did this person's. I tried F2 and the mail command, and this is what happened.
I tried to create my imap account again with gmail and didn't work.
Vivaldi window's version.
OS Windows 10
@estudioepc
Hi, what happen if you add your account data?
I guess you use OAuth and not app password.
I tried with OAuth , then I logged to my account on the gmail web.. After that Vivaldi asked to enter the password, like manual option,.. so, I entered the password and didn't work.
Adding a GMail account by oAUth and use of Google account password did not work? Really?
How does the login look like? Screenshot please.
estudioepc
yep
@estudioepc
Hm, Vivaldi should not ask for the password, the Google page should prompt you for the password.
Exactly.
I think there was something wrong with the last update.
-
DoctorG
@estudioepc I see this:
And then:
-
@DoctorG Yes. I logged with google account and then Vivaldi opened a small windows (which I'd never seen before) and asked for the password. I remember it showed a button to access to the server settings.
After that, I couldn't log back into my Google account this way.
-
@estudioepc
I cant remember exactly but I could not add a Gmail account at some point.
There was credentials of Gmail in the Vivaldi password manager, I had to delete them and then I could add the account again.
Please check this in Settings > Privacy.