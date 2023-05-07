  1. Home
  2. Mail, Calendar & Feeds

Welcome to the Mail, Calendar and Feeds Forum!

A place to talk about Vivaldi on your computers. Follow the news, get help with troubleshooting issues, request new features and more.

Before starting a new topic, please search the forum first. There might be an existing discussion you can join.

  • Read and comment on the latest news about Vivaldi's built-in productivity tools.

    5
    Topics
    748
    Posts

    S

    How bloated is RSS database over time and does this cause problems with load speeds or crashes?

  • Discuss Mail specific topics.

    1620
    Topics
    10114
    Posts

    MacoustraM

    @Zalex108 said in How to import contacts:

    Vivaldi Mail [integrated client] seems to lack the option yet.

    That option still seems to be missing from the client in 2023. So importing contacts is only available in Vivaldi WebMail?

  • Discuss Calendar specific topics.

    364
    Topics
    2110
    Posts

    HeropH

    Thank you so much for making that clear to me. Any further effort is not worth it. I can clearly live with that. Have a wonderful day, Jochen

  • Discuss Feeds specific topics.

    115
    Topics
    672
    Posts

    derDayD

    @becm
    the second feed item for 5.0.9 came together with the 5.0.10 feed item, so it's not an old entry
    I updated my vivaldi snapshot at friday

  • Vote for and submit your own requests for features you'd like to see in Vivaldi Mail, Calendar and Feeds.

    Done Archive
    668
    Topics
    2895
    Posts

    HeropH

    You raise a good point here: I love Vivaldi's mail capabilities. Question remains, whether the team wants to go this far. It's a browser by all means. But I nonetheless would very much second your feature request.
    So go ahead and put it in the right place, and we'll see, what's happening: https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests

    Take care, Jochen

Log in to post

Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.