Mail & Calendar Freezes
HemantNaik
@DoctorG my email and calendar feature has never worked.
It either takes too long to refresh the screen or freeze it.
Any solution for this issue?
DoctorG Ambassador
@HemantNaik said in Download Settings Do Not Work: Cannot Use Saveas Feature:
email and calendar feature has never worked
Is this a issue Webmail or builtin Vivaldi Mail client?
Which mail provider?
What means "never worked"?
Any security tool installed?
HemantNaik
@DoctorG
(1) Webmail
(2) One of the two is GMAIL
(3) I am trying to use Email and Calendar for a long time, but it has always caused such problems.
(4) I use WebRoot antivirus.
DoctorG Ambassador
- Try to disable Vivaldi Blocker on the webmail page.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/#Blocking_per_site
- Check if Antivirius blocks access and if a extension is used in Vivaldi.
- In the past access to Google Calendar and GMail needed a extra app password if using Vivaldi. https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/185833?hl=en
mib2berlin
@HemantNaik
Hi, I use Gmail and Google calendar for a long time but notice Avast block to add any provider to the Vivaldi mail client without any message or error.
Takes me some time to fined out the issue was not Vivaldi but Avast, I removed this crap from my friends PC.
It was working with disable Avast for a test too.
Cheers, mib