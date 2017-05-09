  1. Home
  2. Desktop
  3. Customizations & Extensions
  4. Modifications

Modifications to Vivaldi are not officially supported

Code being shared on this forum has not been reviewed by the Vivaldi Team. Issues, including security issues, may be present.

Log in to post
  • luetageL


    138
  • Christoph142C


    225
  • Christoph142C


    124
  • R


    125
  • Z


    3
  • Y


    1
  • AdishA


    4
  • HKaynH


    6
  • K


    6
  • ChimeraLoveC


    28
  • K


    8
  • Hadden89H


    8
  • AdishA


    7
  • HKaynH


    26
  • oudstandO


    9
  • AdishA


    9
  • nomadicN


    33
  • LonML


    146
  • S


    3
  • nomadicN


    147

Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.