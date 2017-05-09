E

Since the batch script in the OP is broken now that window.html is the one to be modified and not browser.html anymore. And I wasn't able to get any of the newer batch scripts posted here to work on Windows, I modified the script posted by @Christoph142.

I just changed all instances of browser.html and browser.bak.html to window.html and window.bak.html respectively. Which looks to have worked perfectly. Thanks to @debiedowner for the and script and @Christoph142 for posting it.

Here's the modified script:

:: Author: debiedowner @echo off REM make current directory work when run as administrator cd "%~dp0" set installPath="C:\Users\Steve.Bachand\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\" echo Searching at: %installPath% for /f "tokens=*" %%a in ('dir /a:-d /b /s %installPath%') do ( if "%%~nxa"=="window.html" set latestVersionFolder=%%~dpa ) if "%latestVersionFolder%"=="" ( pause & exit ) else ( echo Found latest version folder: "%latestVersionFolder%" ) if not exist "%latestVersionFolder%\window.bak.html" ( echo Creating a backup of your original window.html file. copy "%latestVersionFolder%\window.html" "%latestVersionFolder%\window.bak.html" ) echo copying js files to custom.js type *.js > "%latestVersionFolder%\custom.js" echo patching window.html file type "%latestVersionFolder%\window.bak.html" | findstr /v "