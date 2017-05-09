I've finally made it. Maybe someone has ideas on how to improve it.
In setTimeout I created a listener that executes code inside a tab when it's loaded.
chrome.tabs.onUpdated.addListener((tabId, data) => {
if (data.status === "complete") {
chrome.scripting.executeScript({
target: { tabId: tabId },
func: setUrlClickObserver,
args: [tabId],
});
}
});
Inside of the tab I react on the event if I click ctrl + alt + middle mouse on a link and fire an event.
function setUrlClickObserver() {
document.addEventListener("mousedown", function (event) {
// Check if the Ctrl key, Shift key, and middle mouse button were pressed
if (event.ctrlKey && event.altKey && event.button === 1) {
let link = getLinkElement(event.target);
if (link) {
event.preventDefault();
chrome.runtime.sendMessage({ url: link.href });
}
}
});
const getLinkElement = (el) => {
do {
if (el.tagName != null && el.tagName.toLowerCase() === "a") {
if (el.getAttribute("href") == "#") return null;
return el;
}
} while ((el = el.parentNode));
return null;
};
}
In a second listener within setTimeout I listen for the messages of the injected code to show the dialog.
chrome.runtime.onMessage.addListener((message) => {
if (message.url) {
dialogTab(message.url);
}
});