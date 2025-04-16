isolated tab within same browser window
would it be best is a person be able to open same web app with multiple account with out having to open other browser .
is it possible to isolate tab setting if user want to isolate his tab with in same browser ?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
No, such is not implemented.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@satism No.
TyrionTargaryen Supporters Patron
That would be the Multi Account Containers feature request.
However, as Vivaldi Team mentions throughout that post, they can't do that because Chromium doesn't support it. And doing an implementation like using multiple Profiles in one window is a lot of work.