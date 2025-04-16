Panel automate switch
I have the following code that worked for me in previous versions of Vivaldi. Can anyone fix it so it works again?
#panels-container.overlay, #panels-container.icons {width:0 !important;} #panels {overflow:visible; padding:0 !important;} :not(.resizing)#panels-container.overlay .panel-group {transition: width .1s linear !important;} #panels-container.right.overlay > .SlideBar--FullHeight.alternate {margin-left:-35px;} #panels-container.overlay #switch, #panels-container:not(.overlay).icons #switch {background-color: var(--colorBgAlphaBlur);} #panels-container #switch {height: 100%; flex-basis:35px; visibility:visible !important; z-index:3;} #panels-container.icons:not(:hover) #switch, #panels-container.switcher:not(:hover) #switch {height:50px; flex-basis: 4px; opacity:0; margin: 0 2.5px; transition: .1s .9s, background-color 0s 0s, opacity 0s 1s !important;}
Thanks!
@muchosoft Ask in the original topic you sourced it from. If you don’t know anymore, one tip would be to always put the link to the topic inside the code as comment going forward.