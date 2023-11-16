I've created a mod to open links or a search in a dialog popup.

You can right click on a link to get a context menu option to open the link as dialog. [Dialog Tab] Open Link



If text is selected and you right click on the selected text you get the options [Dialog Tab] Search for "..." (where "..." is the selected text) and [Dialog Tab] Search with (which has all your search engines as sub context menu entries).



The [Dialog Tab] Search for "..." option searches with your default search engine (it uses the normal one or the one for private windows depending on the window state) for the selected text. With the [Dialog Tab] Search with option you can choose which search engine to use.



Features:

with Esc or clicking outside the dialog you can close the dialog

or clicking outside the dialog you can close the dialog press Ctrl+Alt+Period to open the dialog and search for the selected text

to open the dialog and search for the selected text click with the middle mouse button on a link and hold it for 0.5 seconds to open the link with a dialog

holding Ctrl+Alt and click a link with left or middle mouse button to open the link in a dialog

and click a link with left or middle mouse button to open the link in a dialog changes to your search engines are recognized and the menus get updated

The dialog has a menu at the top that opens up on mouse over:





You can use the buttons to navigate back and forward, open the current website in a new tab in the foreground or background and copy the URL.

You can also stack multiple tabs which would look like this:



/** * Inspired by @biruktes and @tam710562 * Forum links: * https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/29845/web-page-preview * https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/38084/open-link-or-new-tab-in-a-dialog-mod */ (function () { let searchEngineCollection, defaultSearchId, privateSearchId, createdContextMenuIds = [], webviews = new Map(); // Wait for the browser to come to a ready state setTimeout(function waitDialog() { const browser = document.getElementById("browser"); if (browser) { // Create a context menu item to call on a link createContextMenuOption(); // create initial search engine context menus updateSearchEnginesAndContextMenu(); // detect changes in search engines and recreate the context menus vivaldi.searchEngines.onTemplateUrlsChanged.addListener((a, b) => { removeContextMenuSelectSearch(); updateSearchEnginesAndContextMenu(); }); // Setup keyboard shortcuts vivaldi.tabsPrivate.onKeyboardShortcut.addListener(keyCombo); chrome.runtime.onMessage.addListener((message) => { if (message.url) { dialogTab(message.url); } }); chrome.tabs.onUpdated.addListener((tabId, data) => { if (data.status === chrome.tabs.TabStatus.COMPLETE) { chrome.scripting.executeScript({ target: { tabId: tabId, }, func: setUrlClickObserver, args: [tabId], }); } }); } else { setTimeout(waitDialog, 300); } }, 300); /** * Checks if a link is clicked by middle mouse while pressing Ctrl + Alt, then fires an event with the Url */ function setUrlClickObserver() { if (this.dialogEventListenerSet) return; let timer; document.addEventListener("mousedown", function (event) { // Check if the Ctrl key, Shift key, and middle mouse button were pressed if ( event.ctrlKey && event.altKey && (event.button === 0 || event.button === 1) ) { showDialog(event); } if (event.button === 1) { timer = setTimeout(() => { showDialog(event); }, 500); } }); document.addEventListener("mouseup", function (event) { if (event.button === 1) { clearTimeout(timer); } }); this.dialogEventListenerSet = true; const showDialog = (event) => { let link = getLinkElement(event.target); if (link) { event.preventDefault(); chrome.runtime.sendMessage({ url: link.href, }); } }; const getLinkElement = (el) => { do { if (el.tagName != null && el.tagName.toLowerCase() === "a") { if (el.getAttribute("href") == "#") return null; return el; } } while ((el = el.parentNode)); return null; }; } /** * Creates context menu items to open dialog tab */ function createContextMenuOption() { chrome.contextMenus.create({ id: "dialog-tab-link", title: "[Dialog Tab] Open Link", contexts: ["link"], }); chrome.contextMenus.create({ id: "search-dialog-tab", title: '[Dialog Tab] Search for "%s"', contexts: ["selection"], }); chrome.contextMenus.create({ id: "select-search-dialog-tab", title: "[Dialog Tab] Search with", contexts: ["selection"], }); chrome.contextMenus.onClicked.addListener(function (itemInfo) { chrome.windows.getLastFocused(function (window) { if (window.id === vivaldiWindowId && window.state !== "minimized") { if (itemInfo.menuItemId === "dialog-tab-link") { dialogTab(itemInfo.linkUrl); } else if (itemInfo.menuItemId === "search-dialog-tab") { var engineId = window.incognito ? privateSearchId : defaultSearchId; dialogTabSearch(engineId, itemInfo.selectionText); } else if (itemInfo.parentMenuItemId === "select-search-dialog-tab") { var engineId = itemInfo.menuItemId.substr( itemInfo.parentMenuItemId.length ); dialogTabSearch(engineId, itemInfo.selectionText); } } }); }); } /** * Creates sub-context menu items for select search engine menu item */ function createContextMenuSelectSearch() { searchEngineCollection.forEach(function (engine) { if (!createdContextMenuIds.includes(engine.id)) { chrome.contextMenus.create({ id: "select-search-dialog-tab" + engine.id, parentId: "select-search-dialog-tab", title: engine.name, contexts: ["selection"], }); createdContextMenuIds.push(engine.id); } }); } /** * updates the search engines and context menu */ function updateSearchEnginesAndContextMenu() { vivaldi.searchEngines.getTemplateUrls().then((searchEnignes) => { searchEngineCollection = searchEnignes.templateUrls; defaultSearchId = searchEnignes.defaultSearch; privateSearchId = searchEnignes.defaultPrivate; createContextMenuSelectSearch(); }); } /** * Updates sub-context menu items for select search engine menu item * @param {Object} oldValue the value that is used as reference to old sub-menu items */ function removeContextMenuSelectSearch() { searchEngineCollection.forEach(function (engine) { if (createdContextMenuIds.includes(engine.id)) { chrome.contextMenus.remove("select-search-dialog-tab" + engine.id); createdContextMenuIds.splice(createdContextMenuIds.indexOf(engine.id), 1); } }); } /** * Prepares url for search, calls dailogTab function * @param {String} engineId engine id of the engine to be used * @param {int} selectionText the text to search */ function dialogTabSearch(engineId, selectionText) { dialogTab(getEngine(engineId).url.replace(/%s/g, selectionText)); } /** * Returns engine from the collection variable with matching id * @param {int} engineId engine id of the required engine */ function getEngine(engineId) { return searchEngineCollection.find(function (engine) { return engine.id === engineId; }); } /** * Handle a potential keyboard shortcut (copy from KeyboardMachine) * @param {number} some id, but I don't know what this does, but it's an extra argument * @param {String} combination written in the form (CTRL+SHIFT+ALT+KEY) */ function keyCombo(id, combination) { const SHORTCUTS = { "Ctrl+Alt+Period": () => { // Open Default Search Engine in Dialog chrome.tabs .query({ active: true, }) .then((tabs) => vivaldi.utilities.getSelectedText(tabs[0].id, (text) => dialogTabSearch(defaultSearchId, text) ) ); }, Esc: () => removeDialog(webviews.keys().toArray().pop()), }; const customShortcut = SHORTCUTS[combination]; if (customShortcut) { customShortcut(); } } /** * removes the dialog */ function removeDialog(webviewId) { let data = webviews.get(webviewId); if (data) { data.divContainer.remove(); webviews.delete(webviewId); } } /** * Opens a link in a dialog like display in the current visible tab * @param {string} linkUrl the url to load */ function dialogTab(linkUrl) { let divContainer = document.createElement("div"), webview = document.createElement("webview"), webviewId = "dialog-" + getWebviewId(), divOptionContainer = document.createElement("div"), progressBarContainer = document.createElement("div"), progressBar = document.createElement("div"); webviews.set(webviewId, { divContainer: divContainer, webview: webview, }); //#region webview properties webview.setAttribute("src", linkUrl); webview.id = webviewId; webview.style.width = 85 - 5 * webviews.size + "%"; webview.style.height = 90 - 5 * webviews.size + "%"; webview.style.margin = "auto"; webview.style.overflow = "hidden"; webview.style.borderRadius = "10px"; webview.addEventListener("loadstart", function () { this.style.backgroundColor = "var(--colorBorder)"; document.getElementById("progressBar-" + webviewId).style.display = "block"; if (document.getElementById("input-" + this.id) !== null) { document.getElementById("input-" + this.id).value = this.src; } }); webview.addEventListener("loadstop", function () { document.getElementById("progressBar-" + webviewId).style.display = "none"; }); //#endregion //#region divOptionContainer properties divOptionContainer.style.position = "fixed"; divOptionContainer.style.width = "100%"; divOptionContainer.style.textAlign = "center"; divOptionContainer.style.alignItems = "center"; divOptionContainer.style.top = (100 - (90 - 5 * webviews.size)) / 2 - 4 + "%"; divOptionContainer.style.color = "white"; divOptionContainer.style.zIndex = "1160"; divOptionContainer.innerHTML = getEllipsisContent(); let timeout; divOptionContainer.addEventListener("mouseover", function () { if (divOptionContainer.children.length === 1) { divOptionContainer.innerHTML = ""; showWebviewOptions(webviewId, divOptionContainer); } if (timeout) { clearTimeout(timeout); timeout = undefined; } }); divOptionContainer.addEventListener("mouseleave", function () { if (!timeout) { timeout = setTimeout(() => { while (divOptionContainer.firstChild) { divOptionContainer.removeChild(divOptionContainer.firstChild); } divOptionContainer.innerHTML = getEllipsisContent(); }, 1500); } }); //#endregion //#region divContainer properties divContainer.setAttribute("class", "dialog-tab"); divContainer.style.zIndex = "1060"; divContainer.style.position = "fixed"; divContainer.style.top = "0"; divContainer.style.right = "0"; divContainer.style.bottom = "0"; divContainer.style.left = "0"; divContainer.style.backgroundColor = "rgba(0,0,0,.4)"; divContainer.style.transitionProperty = "background-color"; divContainer.style.transitionDuration = "0.1s"; divContainer.style.transitionTimingFunction = "ease"; divContainer.style.transitionDelay = "0s"; divContainer.style.backdropFilter = "blur(1px)"; divContainer.addEventListener("click", function (event) { if (event.target === this) { removeDialog(webviewId); } }); //#endregion //#region progressBarContainer properties progressBarContainer.style.width = "77%"; progressBarContainer.style.margin = "1.3rem auto auto"; progressBar.id = "progressBar-" + webviewId; progressBar.style.height = "5px"; progressBar.style.width = "10%"; progressBar.style.backgroundColor = "#0080ff"; progressBar.style.borderRadius = "5px"; //#endregion progressBarContainer.appendChild(progressBar); divContainer.appendChild(divOptionContainer); divContainer.appendChild(webview); divContainer.appendChild(progressBarContainer); // Get for current tab and append divContainer document .getElementsByClassName("active visible webpageview")[0] .appendChild(divContainer); } /** * Displays open in tab buttons and current url in input element * @param {string} webviewId is the id of the webview * @param {Object} thisElement the current instance divOptionContainer (div) element */ function showWebviewOptions(webviewId, thisElement) { let inputId = "input-" + webviewId, data = webviews.get(webviewId), webview = data ? data.webview : undefined; console.log(document.getElementById(inputId) === null, webviewId); if (webview && document.getElementById(inputId) === null) { let webviewSrc = webview.src, input = document.createElement("input", "text"), buttonBack = createOptionsButton(), buttonForward = createOptionsButton(), buttonNewTab = createOptionsButton(), buttonBackgroundTab = createOptionsButton(); input.value = webviewSrc; input.id = inputId; input.setAttribute("readonly", ""); input.style.background = "var(--colorAccentBgAlpha)" // "transparent"; input.style.color = "white"; input.style.border = "unset"; input.style.width = "20%"; input.style.margin = "0 0.5rem 0 0.5rem"; input.style.padding = "0.25rem 0.5rem"; setBackButtonContent(buttonBack); buttonBack.addEventListener("click", function (event) { if (event.target === this || this.firstChild) { webview.back(); } }); setForwardButtonContent(buttonForward); buttonForward.addEventListener("click", function (event) { if (event.target === this || this.firstChild) { webview.forward(); } }); buttonNewTab.innerHTML = getNewtabContent(); buttonNewTab.addEventListener("click", function (event) { if (event.target === this || this.firstChild) { openNewTab(inputId, true); } }); buttonBackgroundTab.innerHTML = getBacktabContent(); buttonBackgroundTab.addEventListener("click", function (event) { if (event.target === this || this.firstChild) { openNewTab(inputId, false); } }); thisElement.appendChild(buttonBack); thisElement.appendChild(buttonForward); thisElement.appendChild(buttonNewTab); thisElement.appendChild(buttonBackgroundTab); thisElement.appendChild(input); console.log(webviewSrc, thisElement); } } /** * Create a button with default style for the web view options. */ function createOptionsButton() { var button = document.createElement("button"); button.style.background = "transparent"; button.style.margin = "0 0.5rem 0 0.5rem"; button.style.border = "unset"; return button; } /** * Returns a random, verified id. */ function getWebviewId() { var tempId = 0; while (true) { if (document.getElementById("dialog-" + tempId) === null) { break; } tempId = Math.floor(Math.random() * 1000 + 1); } return tempId; } /** * Opens a new chrome tab with specified active boolean value * @param {string} inputId is the id of the input containing current url * @param {boolean} active indicates whether the tab is active or not (background tab) */ function openNewTab(inputId, active) { var url = document.getElementById(inputId).value; chrome.tabs.create({ url: url, active: active, }); } /** * Returns string of ellipsis svg icon */ function getEllipsisContent() { return '<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" height="2em" viewBox="0 0 448 512"><path d="M8 256a56 56 0 1 1 112 0A56 56 0 1 1 8 256zm160 0a56 56 0 1 1 112 0 56 56 0 1 1 -112 0zm216-56a56 56 0 1 1 0 112 56 56 0 1 1 0-112z"/></svg>'; } /** * Sets the svg icon for the back button */ function setBackButtonContent(buttonBack) { let svg = document.querySelector('.button-toolbar [name="Back"] svg'); if (svg) { buttonBack.appendChild(svg.cloneNode(true)); } else { buttonBack.innerHTML = '<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" height="1em" viewBox="0 0 448 512"><path d="M9.4 233.4c-12.5 12.5-12.5 32.8 0 45.3l160 160c12.5 12.5 32.8 12.5 45.3 0s12.5-32.8 0-45.3L109.2 288 416 288c17.7 0 32-14.3 32-32s-14.3-32-32-32l-306.7 0L214.6 118.6c12.5-12.5 12.5-32.8 0-45.3s-32.8-12.5-45.3 0l-160 160z"/></svg>'; } } /** * Sets the svg icon for the forward button */ function setForwardButtonContent(forwardButton) { let svg = document.querySelector('.button-toolbar [name="Forward"] svg'); if (svg) { forwardButton.appendChild(svg.cloneNode(true)); } else { forwardButton.innerHTML = '<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" height="1em" viewBox="0 0 448 512"><path d="M438.6 278.6c12.5-12.5 12.5-32.8 0-45.3l-160-160c-12.5-12.5-32.8-12.5-45.3 0s-12.5 32.8 0 45.3L338.8 224 32 224c-17.7 0-32 14.3-32 32s14.3 32 32 32l306.7 0L233.4 393.4c-12.5 12.5-12.5 32.8 0 45.3s32.8 12.5 45.3 0l160-160z"/></svg>'; } } /** * Returns string of external link alt svg icon */ function getNewtabContent() { return '<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" height="1em" viewBox="0 0 512 512"><path d="M320 0c-17.7 0-32 14.3-32 32s14.3 32 32 32h82.7L201.4 265.4c-12.5 12.5-12.5 32.8 0 45.3s32.8 12.5 45.3 0L448 109.3V192c0 17.7 14.3 32 32 32s32-14.3 32-32V32c0-17.7-14.3-32-32-32H320zM80 32C35.8 32 0 67.8 0 112V432c0 44.2 35.8 80 80 80H400c44.2 0 80-35.8 80-80V320c0-17.7-14.3-32-32-32s-32 14.3-32 32V432c0 8.8-7.2 16-16 16H80c-8.8 0-16-7.2-16-16V112c0-8.8 7.2-16 16-16H192c17.7 0 32-14.3 32-32s-14.3-32-32-32H80z"/></svg>'; } /** * Returns string of external link square alt svg icon */ function getBacktabContent() { return '<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" height="1em" viewBox="0 0 448 512"><path d="M384 32c35.3 0 64 28.7 64 64V416c0 35.3-28.7 64-64 64H64c-35.3 0-64-28.7-64-64V96C0 60.7 28.7 32 64 32H384zM160 144c-13.3 0-24 10.7-24 24s10.7 24 24 24h94.1L119 327c-9.4 9.4-9.4 24.6 0 33.9s24.6 9.4 33.9 0l135-135V328c0 13.3 10.7 24 24 24s24-10.7 24-24V168c0-13.3-10.7-24-24-24H160z"/></svg>'; } })();

I've used code parts from @biruktes and @tam710562. They created the original mod (Web Page preview, Open link or new tab in a dialog (mod))