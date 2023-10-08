macOS

I originally posted this in another thread. At @luetage's suggestion, I'm posting this here too. Be careful; this works for me, but you may have some setup I'm not thinking of, so you might want to create extra an backup of the Vivaldi app before first trying this. It might also be neater to do the "find" only once and save that to a variable, but you get the idea. like I said below, you'll need to edit the ALL-CAPS path placehoders to suit your locations. It runs a "find" because in OS X vivaldi, the path changes every version to a different subdirectory in the app package.

Is there a way to add custom CSS to an extension so I don't have to keep editing the custom.css? Or a CSS file that will remain after I update snapshot?

What I've been doing is running up script file after every update. Of course, replace the paths to suit your file locations.

#!/bin/bash # Copy the css file to whatever the right directory is for this version of Vivaldi cp SOMEPATH/vivaldi-custom.css "`find WHATEVERAPPLICATIONFOLDERPATHYOU'REUSNG/Vivaldi.app -name Vivaldi\ Framework.framework`"/Resources/vivaldi/style/ # Find the path to browser.html and save that to a variable. browserHtml="`find WHATEVERAPPLICATIONFOLDERPATHYOU'REUSNG/Vivaldi.app -name Vivaldi\ Framework.framework`"/Resources/vivaldi/browser.html # insert in the stylesheet reference if it's not there and save that to browser.html.temp sed 's| </head>| <link rel="stylesheet" href="style/vivaldi-custom.css" /></head>|' "$browserHtml" > "$browserHtml".temp # Save a backup (why not). cp "$browserHtml" "$browserHtml".bak # Overwrite the browser.html file. mv "$browserHtml".temp "$browserHtml"

2017.09.01 Update: See also @luetage's version below , which in addition to neatening the above script a bit, also closes the browser, copies a custom JS file (and adds a script tag to the end of the HTML body to link to it), pauses for the user to press Enter, opens the new copy of the custom.css, and starts the browser again.

(As luetage described in the intervening posts, the pause is to deal with an issue where the script might not launch Vivaldi if the script issued the relaunch command too soon.)