This CSS mod combines the URL bar and the tab bar of Vivaldi to save vertical space.

When typing in the address field, the field will take more horizontal space to make editing the URL easier:

Code:

/** * Merge tabbar and addressbar * Forum link: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/96664/merge-tabs-and-address-bar * Inspired by: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/34187/merge-tabs-and-address-bar */ #tabs-tabbar-container { margin-left: calc(26vw + 140px); margin-right: 65px; transition: all .75s; padding-top: 0 !important; } #browser:has(.toolbar-mailbar:not(.toolbar-hidden)) #tabs-tabbar-container { margin-left: 47rem; margin-right: 0; } .win.normal .tab-group-indicator { top: -2px; } .win.normal #titlebar:not(.tabless) { top: -5px; } .UrlBar-AddressField { width: 27vw; transition: width .2s ease-in-out, height .2s ease-in-out, box-shadow 0.2s ease-in-out !important; } .UrlBar-AddressField:not(:focus-within) { overflow: hidden; } .UrlBar-AddressField:focus-within { width: 40vw !important; height: 30px; box-shadow: 0 10px 20px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.19), 0 6px 6px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.23); } .OmniDropdown { margin-top: -3px; } .mainbar .toolbar-mainbar:not(.toolbar-wrap .toolbar-droptarget) { position: absolute; transform: translateY(-100%); left: 34px !important; height: 30px; border-radius: 10px; } .mainbar .toolbar-mainbar { border-bottom: none !important; } .mainbar .toolbar-mainbar::before, .mainbar .toolbar-extensions::before { display: none; } .win.normal .mainbar .toolbar-mainbar { left: unset; right: unset; } .mainbar .toolbar-mailbar { width: 45rem; } .toolbar-mailbar .button-toolbar[title*="Seite"] { display: none; } .toolbar-extensions { position: absolute !important; transform: translate(-100%); left: calc(100vw - 170px) !important; height: 30px !important; right: unset !important; } .window-buttongroup { height: 35px; } #browser:not(.is-settingspage) #main { position: unset; } #browser:not(.fullscreen) #header { height: 30px; min-height: unset !important; } .vivaldi { height: 34px; max-height: 34px; width: 34px; margin-top: 6px; border-radius: var(--radius) !important; } .vivaldi:hover { background-color: var(--colorAccentBgDark) !important; } .vivaldi .expand-arrow { display: none; } #browser.popup #header { height: 35px !important; } #browser.popup .UrlBar-AddressField { background-color: var(--colorBgLightIntense); } #browser.popup #pagetitle { margin-left: 45vw !important; padding: 10px 0 0 0 !important; max-width: calc(55vw - 220px) !important; } #browser.popup #pagetitle span { margin: 0 auto; max-width: 100%; } #browser.popup .toolbar-mainbar { left: 10px !important; } #browser.popup .UrlBar-AddressField, #browser.popu .UrlBar-AddressField:focus-within { width: 40vw !important; } #browser.popup .window-buttongroup button { height: 35px !important; } #browser.popup .toolbar-extensions { left: calc(100vw - 150px) !important; }

To get the constant look between the combined URL bar and tab bar and the bookmark bar, use this code:

#tabs-tabbar-container { background-color: var(--colorAccentBg) !important; } .tab { border-radius: var(--radiusHalf) !important; } .tab.active { background: var(--colorTabBar, transparent) !important; } .tab.active:before, .tab.active:after { display: none !important; } .tab-indicator.active { background-color: var(--colorHighlightFgAlpha) !important; border-bottom-width: 3px !important; } .tab-indicator { background-color: var(--colorHighlightFgAlphaHeavy) !important; } .UrlBar-AddressField { background-color: var(--colorBgLightIntense); } .mainbar .toolbar-mainbar { background: var(--colorAccentBg) !important; } .toolbar-extensions { background-color: var(--colorAccentBg) !important; } #header { background-color: var(--colorAccentBg) !important; } #browser.popup #header { background: var(--colorAccentBg) !important; }

Before:



After:



In the screenshots there are also other mods visible (in case you want to get exactly the same look):

The mod is inspired by an existing mod. Since the mod isn't updated anymore I rewrote the mod from scratch and created this new forum mod to maintain it easier.

EDIT: added code to add a constant look between the combined URL bar and tab bar and the bookmark bar

EDIT 2: improved overflow of URL bar & improved look of popup windows

EDIT 3: fixed Vivaldi buttons position