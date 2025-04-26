Hide Vivaldi settings header with icon
Swashbuckler
Is it possible to hide Vivaldi settings header with red icon? This element doesn't show up in UI inspector. I've hidden all window frames by hiding #header but this element is not part of the frame. I tried to hide "#main header" but it hides the search field too which is not what I want.
sjudenim Supporters
To remove just that icon and title but keep the window control button in play, you can use this
.is-settingspage:not(.fullscreen, .native) .settings-header { display: none; }
If you want to remove the entire header as well as the title,
.is-settingspage:not(.fullscreen, .native) .settings-header, #browser:is(.popup, .is-settingspage):not(.fullscreen, .disable-titlebar) #header { display: none; }
A trick when you can't inspect a certain element is to inspect something else that is on the same level. You can then see in the
htmlstructure all the elements within that parent
Swashbuckler
@sjudenim wow, nice and clean, thanks.