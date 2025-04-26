@Swashbuckler

To remove just that icon and title but keep the window control button in play, you can use this

.is-settingspage:not(.fullscreen, .native) .settings-header { display: none; }

If you want to remove the entire header as well as the title,

.is-settingspage:not(.fullscreen, .native) .settings-header, #browser:is(.popup, .is-settingspage):not(.fullscreen, .disable-titlebar) #header { display: none; }