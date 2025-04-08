Give me the URL of startpage.com with the vivaldi profit part
Currently, I'm using firefox for some reasons.
And I wanted to use startpage.com as the default serach engine.
Can somebody please give me the base url of startpage.com with the part that gives vivaldi a profit ? (something like a tag was at the end of that url)
Yeah I just wanna help
Would that legal/ethical to use in Firefox?
But it is listed in this thread (along with all the others)
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16991/guide-search-suggestion-url
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Ax935
URL
https://www.startpage.com/do/search?q=%s&segment=startpage.vivaldi
Suggest URL
https://www.startpage.com/osuggestions?q=%s
It’s amazing you want to help out Vivaldi, but I fear the search URL would probably not be enough for Vivaldi to receive payment. Should you use any kind of adblocker, you would additionally need to run following list to enable ad attribution ☛ https://downloads.vivaldi.com/lists/vivaldi/partners-current.txt
