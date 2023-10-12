  1. Home
Welcome to the Desktop Forum!

A place to talk about Vivaldi on your computers. Follow the news, get help with troubleshooting issues, request new features and more. 

Before starting a new topic, please search the forum first. There might be an existing discussion you can join.

  • Read and comment on the latest news about the Stable version of Vivaldi on desktop.

    230
    Topics
    10452
    Posts

    M

    @Pardus
    Hi, I tested this on Opensuse, KDE and Vivaldi remember the last selected reading list page after restart Vivaldi.

    Cheers, mib

  • Follow Vivaldi's progress on desktop, try out the latest changes and share your feedback.

    620
    Topics
    54480
    Posts

    nproN

    @sjudenim said in More address field configuration possiblities – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3160.25:

    the last 3 builds. So I don't think that's hardware or OS related

    the last 3 builds contain the major Chromium bump from 116 to 118, so it could be something in 118 related to your GPU. But no one knows of your V. configuration and no one here could confirm your issue so far so I guess you could either open a new thread trying to troubleshoot or report it as a bug and hoping that the devs can reproduce it.

  • Discuss Windows specific topics.

    9159
    Topics
    62009
    Posts

    CatweazleC

    For the moment I have managed to block these ads and not see these ugly popups again.
    I have used the Vivaldi blocker again with the lists belowm using the JShelter and Clickbait Remover for YouTube extension, deleting cache and Serviceworkers - until now all clean 😐🤞

    Adblocker
    The default ABP anti circumvencion and Easy list, apart

    https://secure.fanboy.co.nz/fanboy-cookiemonster.txt https://www.i-dont-care-about-cookies.eu/abp/

    Anti Tracking
    The default DDG Tracker Radar and Easy Privacy and

    https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AdguardTeam/FiltersRegistry/master/filters/filter_17_TrackParam/filter.txt https://raw.githubusercontent.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/master/filters/badware.txt

  • Discuss macOS specific topics.

    1664
    Topics
    9662
    Posts

    M

    Vivaldi looks like a very good browser. It has a lot of features and the greatest customization I've seen in a browser.

    However, the reason it is impossible to use it is its resource consumption. It is REALLY slow compared to almost any current browser. Its ram and cpu consumption is even higher than chrome and it is impossible to use it on a laptop without it consuming all the battery.

    Recently, I did a test between vivaldi and other browsers like edge, chrome, opera and brave. In the test I installed in all browsers the same extensions and opened the same pages as well (like youtube, reddit, google, twitter, pinterest, wikipedia, etc).

    The result was that vivaldi consumed about 150mb - 200 mb more than the other browsers. In addition, it was too slow, while the other browsers were running smoothly.

    The developers of vivaldi REALLY need to optimize this browser. All they do is add more and more stuff to the browser that slows it down.

    I would like to use vivaldi as my main browser because of all the features it has and its customization, but it is just impossible.

  • Discuss Linux specific topics.

    Vivaldi for ARM (Raspberry Pi)
    2240
    Topics
    16597
    Posts

    E

    When I switch the search field to icon in address bar and open it with shortcut ctrl+k the last text is not selected for erase, is it a normal behaviour?
    Could you change this behaviour to be same thing like view of search field?

  • Vote for and submit your own requests for features you'd like to see in Vivaldi for Desktop.

    Done Archive
    7765
    Topics
    48119
    Posts

    M

    @gustavotrott batter then TGS

  • Share and discuss designs, modifications, extensions and third party applications.

    Extensions Modifications Third-Party Apps
    1366
    Topics
    16288
    Posts

    TbGbeT

    @rrsch said in Open panels on mouse-over.:

    where do I put the js file?

    See this (long) thread
    https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi

