Join Vivaldi Translation Team
-
Shpankov Vivaldi Team
Hi all, hope, you already loves browser Vivaldi created for you - our good friends. Well, but you can help us to make this browser much better as volunteers. For example - you can help in browser translation to your native language. Now we creating the Vivaldi Translation Team and if you have some experience in software translation and if you have time for that - you are welcome! I'm a Translations Coordinator and you can send to me (using personal message) your name, Email, country and language in which you are willing to translate. I will send to you some helpfull documents and invitation to the team. Let's do the best browser ever!
-
The_Solutor
You have a PM.
-
Yes, answered already
-
Signed up for Dutch translation.
-
I can translate it to Czech language … A lot of my friends was using "original" Opera and they would very apreciate it
-
I'd like to participate in l10n to Russian. PM sent.
-
ozoratsubasa
PM sent, here to brazilian portuguese
-
I've sent you a PM about translating to Indonesian.
-
I've sent you a PM about translating to Indonesian.
Got it
-
Sent you a PM about translating to Lojban.
-
hi…how do you choose reviewers for translating a language? (https://www.transifex.com/organization/vivaldi-browser/team/35533/members/fa/)
-
Hi!
I can "upgrade" translators from Translator to Reviewer, but is there a real necessary for that?
-
Hi!
I can "upgrade" translators from Translator to Reviewer, but is there a real necessary for that?
i don't know!
We have already completed the translation of the project to persian and really want to see the vivaldi in our language!
so, What is the next step for this process?
tnx
-
this week I will update the browser source code with your translation and you will be able to see your job in the next weekly builds. Typically it can take up to two weeks.
-
sent you a PM about translating to Kurdish.
-
PM sent. Romanian here!
-
Volunteered for Romanian, sent you PM.
-
miguel.frognier
I could help out with translating the browser into Spanish.
-
Volunteered for Chinese, sent you PM.
-
Hi all!
This topic was started a one year ago and now I want to say something to you.
First of all, I want to say a huge thanks to all volunteers who entered into the Vivaldi translation team and help us to make Vivaldi browser the best ever!
Just a few numbers. Currently we have 53 languages in Transifex and more than 200 translators from 35 countries. It's a perfect team. They translated a few tens thousands words from browser, Vivaldi.com and WinUpdater interface.
And now we are closer and closer to the first final version of Vivaldi browser - it will be a greatest day in our history!
And we will try to enter this day with the perfect quality of browser localisation. Thus, I want to say a little bit more.
Actually, the translations for some languages are still uncompleted by some reasons. And I'm glad to invite you to the translators team. The following languages are partially complete:
Belarusian (be)
Georgian (ka)
Norwegian Bokmål (nb)
Korean (ko)
Macedonian (mk)
Spanish (es)
Lithuanian (lt)
Spanish (Peru) (es_PE)
Ukrainian (uk)
Estonian (et)
Slovak (sk)
Finnish (fi)
Indonesian (id)
Serbian (sr)
Armenian (hy)
Kurdish (ku)
Spanish (Mexico) (es_MX)
Arabic (ar)
Slovenian (sl)
Catalan (ca)
Catalan (Spain) (ca_ES)
Gaelic, Scottish (gd)
Hindi (India) (hi_IN)
If you can help us in translation for these languages - you are welcome!
And, of course, if you want to help with other languages - you are welcome too!
For entering to the Vivaldi translation team just send me in PM or using Email support[at]vivaldi.com the following data:
Name
Country
Email
Language for translation
Thanks again and welcome to the team!