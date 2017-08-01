Hi all!

This topic was started a one year ago and now I want to say something to you.

First of all, I want to say a huge thanks to all volunteers who entered into the Vivaldi translation team and help us to make Vivaldi browser the best ever!

Just a few numbers. Currently we have 53 languages in Transifex and more than 200 translators from 35 countries. It's a perfect team. They translated a few tens thousands words from browser, Vivaldi.com and WinUpdater interface.

And now we are closer and closer to the first final version of Vivaldi browser - it will be a greatest day in our history!

And we will try to enter this day with the perfect quality of browser localisation. Thus, I want to say a little bit more.

Actually, the translations for some languages are still uncompleted by some reasons. And I'm glad to invite you to the translators team. The following languages are partially complete:

Belarusian (be)

Georgian (ka)

Norwegian Bokmål (nb)

Korean (ko)

Macedonian (mk)

Spanish (es)

Lithuanian (lt)

Spanish (Peru) (es_PE)

Ukrainian (uk)

Estonian (et)

Slovak (sk)

Finnish (fi)

Indonesian (id)

Serbian (sr)

Armenian (hy)

Kurdish (ku)

Spanish (Mexico) (es_MX)

Arabic (ar)

Slovenian (sl)

Catalan (ca)

Catalan (Spain) (ca_ES)

Gaelic, Scottish (gd)

Hindi (India) (hi_IN)

If you can help us in translation for these languages - you are welcome!

And, of course, if you want to help with other languages - you are welcome too!

For entering to the Vivaldi translation team just send me in PM or using Email support[at]vivaldi.com the following data:

Name

Country

Email

Language for translation

Thanks again and welcome to the team!