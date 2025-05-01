Update of How blocking adblock-detection?
Soon the time will come, as uBO is only available in lite version. I am currently testing the built-in ad-blocker.
It works well, but messages like this appear:
I then found this older post on how to prevent such adblock-detection.
Are there updated block lists that do the job?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Dancer18 Please share the URL of the page. Vivaldi has built in adblock blocking circumvention lists, you might need to enable them.
@luetage Here it is: https://www.jigsawplanet.com/?rc=play&pid=353f981d40a5&pieces=144
I could not find
built in adblock blocking circumvention listsso far. Aren't they originally built in and have to be added?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Dancer18 The anti‐circumvention list is being loaded and enabled by default on new installs. You can check this by opening a new profile. The popup won’t appear with default adblocker settings on your example page. At least I cannot reproduce your problem on a fresh profile, that’s all I can say about it.
@luetage In a new profile, this popup is actually no longer present. However, there is advertising instead.
Update: Advertising isn't there in the provided link. However, it is there in YouTube. May be also somewhere else.
The anti-circumvention list is active in my main profile where the popup occurs.
So something has to be improved.
Update2: uBO lite is working well also on YT site.
Said:
Soon the time will come, as uBO is only available in lite version.
It seems that in the case of what Gorhill Software does, there is no such thing as "Lite" as a bad thing, but rather simplicity with quality and efficiency.
@pilis55 I can well imagine that. The question remains whether Vivaldi's built-in blocker can keep up.
@pilis55
Said:
Surely one day uBO Lite will be almost as powerful as uBO is.
It seems that you have not understood anything that has been said in this forum about uBOL.
If you want to watch fantasy you better watch what this channel has to offer:
-
A Former User
@barbudo2005 said in Update of How blocking adblock-detection?:
It seems that you have not understood anything that has been said in this forum about uBOL.
Well, what can I say, congrats in that case for being the "expert".
By the way, this kind of selfish answers doesn't help anybody.
-
Said:
The question remains whether Vivaldi's built-in blocker can keep up.
Again, totally out of touch with the reality of the facts and history, and also being unreasonable and unfair with Vivaldi's team:
uBO: Since 2014
Adguard: Since 2009
@barbudo2005 said in Update of How blocking adblock-detection?:
and also being unreasonable and unfair with Vivaldi's team
How so?
@barbudo2005 said in Update of How blocking adblock-detection?:
Again, totally out of touch with the reality of the facts
I am surprised about your last statements here. The reason for my post is the popup with the adblock-detection.
All in all, in my case the built-in blocker does not seem to work as comprehensively as uBO. And I'm looking for advice.
Nevertheless, I have confidence that it will be further improved over time and can replace uBO. However, I dared to ask if Vivaldi could keep up.
Why is that "out of touch"?
I have the impression that you haven't really understood my concern and are going a little too much against the grain today.
@Dancer18 said in Update of How blocking adblock-detection?:
Why is that "out of touch"?
I have the impression that you haven't really understood my concern and are going a little too much against the grain today.
He's usually very selfish when it comes to answering, just look at his posts.
-
@pilis55 It is the first time that I recognized that.
Said:
……...And I'm looking for advice.
In this matter, it is necessary to be practical and realistic:
If you only want to :
1.- Not to see ads on any site including YT, and of course be protected against tracking.
2.- That no site tells you that you must disable the adblocker.
Use uBOL.
If you are one of those who use uBO taking out all its functionality:
Use Adguard.
Said:
I have confidence that it will be further improved over time and can replace uBO. However, I dared to ask if Vivaldi could keep up.
Why is that "out of touch"?
For the simple reason that you can't ask the team to do in a short time the same as uBO and Adguard who are exclusively dedicated to this business since 2014 and 2009, and also have a platform on Reddit and Github that receive daily user complaints about problematic sites.
And they have a paid team in the case of Adguard and a team of helpers in the case of Gorhill who are specialists in this subject.
On the other hand, if this adblock detection issue were based only on lists, it would be very simple and it is not. There is some "magic" in the software itself.
PS.
Why do you have this desire that the built ad blocker can replace uBO as if it were a matter of principle? This is a purely practical question, which of the options gives you the result you need.
How many profiles do you have?
-
A Former User
And....what's the problem?
There's no rule on how many profiles someone can have.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@pilis55 @barbudo2005
Per the Vivaldi Community Terms of Use:
What you agree not to do
Create or use multiple accounts to abuse Vivaldi policies, bypass Vivaldi account limitations, circumvent filters or otherwise subvert restrictions placed on your account. (For example, if you’ve been blocked by another user or have had your Vivaldi account disabled due to abuse, don’t create a replacement account that engages in the similar activity.)