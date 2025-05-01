@Dancer18

Said:

……...And I'm looking for advice.

In this matter, it is necessary to be practical and realistic:

If you only want to :

1.- Not to see ads on any site including YT, and of course be protected against tracking.

2.- That no site tells you that you must disable the adblocker.

Use uBOL.

If you are one of those who use uBO taking out all its functionality:

Use Adguard.

Said:

I have confidence that it will be further improved over time and can replace uBO. However, I dared to ask if Vivaldi could keep up.

Why is that "out of touch"?

For the simple reason that you can't ask the team to do in a short time the same as uBO and Adguard who are exclusively dedicated to this business since 2014 and 2009, and also have a platform on Reddit and Github that receive daily user complaints about problematic sites.

And they have a paid team in the case of Adguard and a team of helpers in the case of Gorhill who are specialists in this subject.

On the other hand, if this adblock detection issue were based only on lists, it would be very simple and it is not. There is some "magic" in the software itself.

PS.

Why do you have this desire that the built ad blocker can replace uBO as if it were a matter of principle? This is a purely practical question, which of the options gives you the result you need.