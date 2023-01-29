Install (chrome web store)

Github

Over the last years the community has been working on an extension for Vivaldi Forum, giving you the ability to adapt the website’s look and functionality with themes and modifications. Vivaldi Forum mod tries to do for the forum, what Vivaldi does for the browser – providing you with the tools to make it your own.

Themes

Default Themes

We give you the option to keep using Vivaldi’s default light and dark theme together with all the modifications and improvements the extension provides. Choose either theme on the options page, then visit the forum settings, choose default skin for the light theme, or dark skin for the dark theme and hit »Save Changes« on the bottom of the page, then reload. When using a custom theme, make sure to keep the default skin selected.

Theme Machine

The inbuilt theme machine lets you design themes by defining 7 colors, similarly to the theme interface Vivaldi provides in its browser settings. Make sure all foreground colors (Foreground, Highlight, Link, Code) have sufficient contrast to your background color. You can import and share/export themes by copying and pasting the theme code. Here the default ones:

Theme Codes {"themeName":"Ayu","colorBg":"#fafafa","colorFg":"#5c6773","colorHi":"#36a3d9","colorAc":"#d9d8d7","colorLi":"#f29718","colorCo":"#86b300","colorDd":"#f0eee4"} {"themeName":"Dracula","colorBg":"#282a36","colorFg":"#f8f8f2","colorHi":"#50fa7b","colorAc":"#44475a","colorLi":"#ff79c6","colorCo":"#bd93f9","colorDd":"#6272a4"} {"themeName":"Everforest Light","colorBg":"#efebd4","colorFg":"#5c6a72","colorHi":"#f57d26","colorAc":"#8da101","colorLi":"#8da101","colorCo":"#dfa000","colorDd":"#bdc3af"} {"themeName":"Everforest Dark","colorBg":"#232a2e","colorFg":"#d3c6aa","colorHi":"#e69875","colorAc":"#a7c080","colorLi":"#a7c080","colorCo":"#dbbc7f","colorDd":"#56635f"} {"themeName":"GitLook Light","colorBg":"#ffffff","colorFg":"#24292f","colorHi":"#fd8c73","colorAc":"#dbe9f9","colorLi":"#0969da","colorCo":"#2da44e","colorDd":"#e6e6e6"} {"themeName":"GitLook Dark","colorBg":"#0d1117","colorFg":"#c9d1d9","colorHi":"#e37861","colorAc":"#13233a","colorLi":"#58a6ff","colorCo":"#99c8ff","colorDd":"#161b22"} {"themeName":"Iceberg","colorBg":"#e8e9ec","colorFg":"#33374c","colorHi":"#6869ec","colorAc":"#757ca3","colorLi":"#2d5396","colorCo":"#3f83a6","colorDd":"#cad0de"} {"themeName":"Kanagawa","colorBg":"#1f1f28","colorFg":"#dcd7ba","colorHi":"#6a9589","colorAc":"#2a2a37","colorLi":"#658594","colorCo":"#e6c384","colorDd":"#223249"} {"themeName":"Palenight","colorBg":"#292d3e","colorFg":"#a6accd","colorHi":"#ff869a","colorAc":"#3b4084","colorLi":"#82b1ff","colorCo":"#c3e88d","colorDd":"#333747"} {"themeName":"PaperColor Light","colorBg":"#eeeeee","colorFg":"#444444","colorHi":"#d75f00","colorAc":"#005f87","colorLi":"#005faf","colorCo":"#d70087","colorDd":"#005f87"} {"themeName":"PaperColor Dark","colorBg":"#1c1c1c","colorFg":"#d0d0d0","colorHi":"#afd700","colorAc":"#5f8787","colorLi":"#00afaf","colorCo":"#ff5faf","colorDd":"#5f8787"} {"themeName":"Rigel","colorBg":"#002635","colorFg":"#e6e6dc","colorHi":"#00cccc","colorAc":"#1c8db2","colorLi":"#1c8db2","colorCo":"#7eb2dd","colorDd":"#517f8d"} {"themeName":"Solarized Light","colorBg":"#fdf6e3","colorFg":"#586e75","colorHi":"#af8700","colorAc":"#eee8d5","colorLi":"#268bd2","colorCo":"#2aa198","colorDd":"#eee8d5"} {"themeName":"Solarized Dark","colorBg":"#002b36","colorFg":"#93a1a1","colorHi":"#af8700","colorAc":"#073642","colorLi":"#268bd2","colorCo":"#2aa198","colorDd":"#073642"} {"themeName":"Tokyo Night","colorBg":"#1a1b26","colorFg":"#a9b1d6","colorHi":"#ff9e64","colorAc":"#2f334d","colorLi":"#f7768e","colorCo":"#7aa2f7","colorDd":"#1f2335"} {"themeName":"Zenburn","colorBg":"#3f3f3f","colorFg":"#dcdccc","colorHi":"#8faf9f","colorAc":"#2e3330","colorLi":"#ffd7a7","colorCo":"#dca3a3","colorDd":"#2c2e2e"}

Theme previews

When sharing a theme on the forum it will be visible to users of the Vivaldi Forum mod as SVG, while the theme code itself will be hidden. Surround the code with 3 backticks ``` to display it in a codeblock, or it won’t work. Upon clicking on this representation, the theme is automatically imported to your install and activated. This makes it easy to try out a bunch of themes to see whether you like one. Click on one of the themes above to try out this feature.

Scheduled Themes

Similar to Vivaldi browser you can set a custom schedule for automatic theme changes. This can come in handy, just be aware it might fail should your computer go to sleep and miss the scheduled change. Reloading the tab will enable the schedule again and update your theme.

Modifications

User CSS

Input CSS code to modify Vivaldi Forum. This lets you write simple fixes and modifications. Here an example:

#vivaldilogin .tooltip { display: none !important; } code, kbd, pre, samp { font-family: monospace; }

We also give you the ability to target specific themes. The name of the theme will be added as class to the body of the website upon load. Look up a theme’s class by hovering its name on the options page. Saving the User CSS will immediately load it on Vivaldi Forum, no need to reload the page!

.vfm_PaperColor_Dark #submenu li>a { color: pink; }

It’s possible to use the .vfm-standard class to create your own custom theme this way, but you might as well copy your code into the standard.css file directly and enable it on the options page.

Default

Modification Description Menu entry for options page Just a link to trigger VFM options. Copy All Code Button A button to copy all code when hovering a code element. Link Button A link button in post tools, which copies the link to the current post to the clipboard. Theme Previews Previously mentioned. Unofficial Discord and Contribute links in footer Just useful links. Miscellaneous fixes Numerous and too small to be worth the mention. Take a look at default.css .

Selectable

Select any number of modifications to adapt Vivaldi to your needs and preferences.

Modification Description Advanced formatting Adds an emote picker and extra formatting buttons. Allows you to drag to reorder, remove from and add to the formatting toolbar when editing your forum posts. Auto-Hide Header on Scroll Hides the header when you scroll down, shows it when you scroll up. Compact posts Removes margin between user name and content. May break layout with large font sizes. Bookmarks in Navigation Displays a link to the bookmarks page in the main navigation for easy access. Custom Notification Icons Displays font icons in the header's notification dropdown to quickly distinguish one type of notification from another. Show User IDs Shows UIDs when hovering the username at top of a post and when hovering a user's avatar on their profile. Signature mod Hides all signatures and replaces each with a button. When clicked, the signatures of individual posts will be displayed. Square avatars Square avatars everywhere! Use System Emoji Use emoji font provided by the operating system instead of Vivaldi Forum emoji.

Translations

Vivaldi Forum mod 2.0 introduced translations. Following languages have been released and are being worked on actively:

Czech

French

German

Italian

Japanese

Russian

Spanish

Vietnamese

Want to help out? You can by deciding to

Contribute

Any input is appreciated. If you want to find out more about how to contribute, please take a look at the README section on Github.

A special thank you @

for writing code / helping out / translating the project.

Community Creations

This is a feedback thread, constructive criticism is welcome. You can request features, report inconsistencies and share themes. Let me know what you think and have fun!