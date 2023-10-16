Impressive! I loved seeing ordinary people giving feedback regarding the use of the VIVALDI browser. I started using it 3 months ago and it was "love at first sight"! Hahaha!. Like our colleague Robert, Mail and Calendar are great resources that I use a lot in my day-to-day life. But what I really like is the Mosaic mode "where I can work with two windows or more. I am addicted to Vivaldi and I congratulate the team for creating it and always bringing new ideas in order to facilitate our navigation. I can say that Vivaldi replaces a complete operating system, it is a true "Swiss army knife".
