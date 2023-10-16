C

@DoctorG Thanks.

It's Interesting what will be in the update.

As they said in this blog about the three methods:

Something you know.

Something you have.

Something you are.

Having twice "something you know" - Password and PIN code, and in addition the "something you have" - Hardware Key, is triple factor.

I think it will be great to have the option for two-factor, I personally would go passwordless, and have just the Key+it's PIN...