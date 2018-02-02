Ctrl+Click on Images to Save Them
Pesala Ambassador
Just like Opera 12.18
PietroPizzi
And make it configurable because I find a one hand solution much better: middel-click
At the moment I do this with the extension "Click And Save".
It would be nice if this could somehow figure out images that are hidden beneath
divs. I know amazon does this, which means to save an image you sometimes have to open the inspector to find the actual
imgtag.
andrewz1986
Or perform a mouse gesture over the image to save it.
mozzer Translator
Ohhh, I miss this feature so much...
I think it would be better to show an overlay Download button at the corner of the picture (optional: when holding Ctrl). This will solve the Link/Picture problem, because you can't download a picture that's also a link with Ctrl+Click.
Pesala Ambassador
@dude99 No need to make it optional. If the image is a link or a background image, show the download icon.
The icon would not be needed for a plain image, and might result in some users downloading it twice.
@LonM said in Ctrl+Click on Images to Save Them:
It would be nice if this could somehow figure out images that are hidden beneath
divs. I know amazon does this, which means to save an image you sometimes have to open the inspector to find the actual
imgtag.
This is why I miss Opera's ability to toggle CSS on and off at the press of a button. You can disable it, scroll down to the image and save it, then re-enable CSS to instantly restore the page to how it should look.
vivaldisuggestions
PS: option on macos
thanks i didn't know that
antoine.luboz
I feel like right clicking + save does not take too much extra time to do.
ElBastardo
Can we please rekindle this again?
I was just looking for a way to bind [Ctrl]+left mouse click to save image as.
Pesala Ambassador
@ElBastardo With over
3,4405,450 feature requests, and a small team, those needed by few users or difficult to implement may have to wait for a long time. Wherever you see that a feature is tagged as In Progress, it may get done soon or may be already available in the Snapshots.
xxmaxrayxx
yes add this please