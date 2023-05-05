I reported to Vivaldi that I can't use my FIDO approved and certified key that works with Microsoft, Google, PayPal and more. Keep in mind, I am using Vivaldi Browser. Now may I please give you the reply I got, and could someone please tell me on why they would say it must be the browser I'm using? Or try a different one? WHAT?? "Hi,

Thanks for reaching out to us, and sorry for the trouble.

We've checked the website, and it works correctly. It looks like the issue is limited to your device or browser. I'm afraid there's nothing we can do about it, unfortunately.

Try using a different device or a browser and try again.

I hope this helps. Thank you for using Vivaldi!

All the best,

Paweł / Team Vivaldi