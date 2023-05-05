Unable to use Security Key with 2FA
When I get here, add new key does not work. I have tried to click on the add new key, nothing. I inserted the key and tried that way, again nothing. My key is FIDO approved, and equal to Yubi. Any suggestions or help? Thank you
DoctorG Ambassador
@kathyblanchard My older Yubikey 5 NFC (the black one) and Yubico Security Key NFC (the blue one) worked.
Which key do you have?
I had such issue, i could not register my Nitrokey 3.
The backend team will check this, they said yesterday evening.
Have FEITIAN only other key that would work aside from YUBI on my other accounts. YUBI was a tad out of my price range. So, what do I need to do? Thanks for your reply and assistance. My key meets all current standards of FIDO. There are many that do not meet the requirements. Made sure I did my research first.
@kathyblanchard Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker and select as product "vivaldri.net website and services". Telle them about the product and that it is FIDO compliant.
I fear i can not ell you more, we have to wait until the issue is checked by server/webteam.
Thank you I just sent report and screenshot of the page I love the security key. I know it's correct, as I stated, it's Microsoft, Google, countless other sites I've used it on already.
@kathyblanchard As a internal tester i saw the report, thanks.
VB-97301 "cannot get 2FA to work with security key FIDO approved"
I hope a dev can check the next days or next week.
@DoctorG Thank you. What happens next? I appreciate you letting me know as well.
DoctorG Ambassador
@kathyblanchard the Vivaldi server/webteam will check the issue and contact you when they have a fix or more questions.
@DoctorG Thanks much! As I said it is certified, and the only place it has not yet worked it here. Hopefully a fix soon. Using a key is sooo much easier and safer.
Is there a list, or should they present a list of acceptable security keys known to current work with Vivaldi to avoid situations like mine? The most heard of key is Yubi. However, when I purchased mine, Yubi's price was a bit out of range for me. So after a lot of reading, I got educated on the difference between keys to ensure I didn't purchase a dud. Yubi has a catalog of sites their key is accepted on. That said, is why I asked if Vivaldi had knowledge of certain keys they are certain work, if so to list them. Many thanks and have a beautiful day!!
@kathyblanchard said in Unable to use Security Key with 2FA:
Is there a list, or should they present a list of acceptable security keys known to current work with Vivaldi to avoid situations like mine?
Unfortunately there is no list.
I will create a thread.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/86645/compatible-hardware-keys-for-2fa-on-vivaldi-net
I reported to Vivaldi that I can't use my FIDO approved and certified key that works with Microsoft, Google, PayPal and more. Keep in mind, I am using Vivaldi Browser. Now may I please give you the reply I got, and could someone please tell me on why they would say it must be the browser I'm using? Or try a different one? WHAT?? "Hi,
Thanks for reaching out to us, and sorry for the trouble.
We've checked the website, and it works correctly. It looks like the issue is limited to your device or browser. I'm afraid there's nothing we can do about it, unfortunately.
Try using a different device or a browser and try again.
I hope this helps. Thank you for using Vivaldi!
All the best,
Paweł / Team Vivaldi
@kathyblanchard
Which bug number was it?
I will check internally.
Found your report on internal tracker:
VB-97301 "cannot get 2FA to work with security key FIDO approved" - Unconfirmed.
@DoctorG Hi. How do I find that?![alt text]( image url)
@kathyblanchard Where do you see this text? Was it in your mail?
-
@DoctorG Sorry for late response. Yes, it was in my email. It's crazy to me that it is suggested that I should use another browser, or it's my device. When both clearly work except the key with Vivaldi. Then to humor the person, I used 2 other browsers, Opera and Edge. The same thing happened both times. I can not get passed the green button you click to use your key. I click and click 0 happens. Yet, if I choose the use autho app, I'm greeted with a qr code, on all 3 browsers. So clearly it's not my browser or device. Thank you for your assistance with this! It really means a lot
@kathyblanchard Ah, you contacted Vivaldi Support by mail? OK, that why i could not find any such comment in internal tracker.
I think Pawel does not mean you should leave Vivaldi, i guess he meant: "test if it works in an other browser.".
For a test if it is a Vivaldi-only or Chromium issue, you can try Chromium 113 as Archive version, just unzip to folder you want and start.
//EDIT: Oh, same issue on Chromium. Means it is really a issue Vivaldi-server-sided.
The Vivaldi server/webteam are working to check why 2FA fails with some hardware keys. Stay tuned.
@DoctorG I did try it in another browser. Matter of fact, I have been using Vivaldi, well, since it was born. When I first got the key, it would not work in any browser. I thought it was defective. Then as much as I can't stand it, I tried it in Edge, and then in Chrome. Those are the only 2 it worked with. That peaked my curiosity more, and I went and read. The keys were only working with Edge, Chrome, Chromium. That explained why. So with that said, I used both yesterday, and nothing changed, same issue. Thank you be glad when it's fixed. I went back to my email after posting my reply and I have another email. Same person once again telling me to send a bug report. Can you say dog chasing tail?? I'll go grab the email and post it, may be you can make it make sense
P pafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows on
@DoctorG reply 2 of 2. Here's the email I got this morning regarding the issue. Rather strange for same person to ask me to go report the same issue. Oh well. The screenshot is from trying on Edge.
Hi again,
If your security key is working properly on other services and you tried it with other browsers already (or another Vivaldi profile with default settings and no Extensions), please report the issue on the following page to report the issue to our developers: https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
Please select "Vivaldi.net website & services" as the "Affected product" and provide your security key make and model, operating system and browser version.
Looking forward to hearing from you.
Kind regards,
Paweł / Team Vivaldi
@kathyblanchard Paweł (=@pafflick) is a official member of Vivaldi Community Team, i guess he missed there is already a report in internal bug tracker.
We are all humans.
The bugs are:
Reported by @DoctorG:
CW-1789 "Nitrokey 3 NFC fails to get registered" - To Do.
Reported by @kathyblanchard:
VB-97301 "cannot get 2FA to work with security key FIDO approved" - Unconfirmed.
Links as related to CW-1789
