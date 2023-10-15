I've created a ticket in our internal bug tracking system. Hopefully a dev can take a look soon.
Read blog posts written by Vivaldi Community members and host your own blog on Vivaldi.net.
A few tips before posting:
- Information about the blogging platform can be found on Vivaldi Help.
- Please use the search feature before starting a new thread.
-
Using Wordpress RSS block to show latest posts from Vivaldi Social - Title is broken on every feed item
• Enadasa
-
Solved Why Block My Account?
• Poto
-
-
This topic is deleted!
• instafinstahd
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
This topic is deleted!
• Emilyparkerr
-
-
-
-
-
Solved Create a new blog
• vin1c1u92
-
-
-