Following Vivladi user blogs
I have this noob question: How can I follow user blogs on community blog page ? For exemple: I follow xyz person in this forum and I also would like to see their blog page. How would I know which one is their blog page without asking them ? Thanks
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
@iqaluit I believe that it is https://username.vivaldi.net
@OrbitalMartian Thanks for the reply.
Actually I am looking for how to find specific user blogs
For instance OrbitalMartian's blog. How to follow him. How to know if he has a blog etc.
@iqaluit You can find all public blog content here: https://blogs.vivaldi.net
There are categories and a search system
If you login to your own blog and visit the dashboard page you will get a full stream of every blog post published on vivaldi.net. (e.g. https://iqaluit.vivaldi.net/wp-admin/index.php?page=msreader.php)
You can follow users by using RSS feeds. The dashboard page also lets you follow specific blogs and you can view content there.
If you type a username in that url pattern (e.g. iqaluit.vivaldi.net) and there is nothing at that URL, then this user has not created a blog.
@LonM Thank you. This answers my question.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I'll add some more options.
In addition to the Dashboard > Reader page, you'll find the follow button below each post on https://blogs.vivaldi.net/.
When you're on someone's blog, the follow button can be found at the top of the page on the black menu bar.
You can see the latest posts from blogs you follow on https://blogs.vivaldi.net/following/ and the 3 newest posts are also at the very bottom of the Community homepage on vivaldi.net.
Some people have enabled federation using the ActivityPub plugin, so their posts can be followed from Vivaldi Social (and other instances) too.
@jane-n
Thanks Jane!