@iqaluit You can find all public blog content here: https://blogs.vivaldi.net

There are categories and a search system

If you login to your own blog and visit the dashboard page you will get a full stream of every blog post published on vivaldi.net. (e.g. https://iqaluit.vivaldi.net/wp-admin/index.php?page=msreader.php)

You can follow users by using RSS feeds. The dashboard page also lets you follow specific blogs and you can view content there.

If you type a username in that url pattern (e.g. iqaluit.vivaldi.net) and there is nothing at that URL, then this user has not created a blog.