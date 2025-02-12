Video Size Limit?
Hi,
I was wondering about the video size/time/format limits in Vivaldi blogs. I'd like try to export a suitable file that would look best within the limitations.
Thanks in advance and take care!
tamam
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hey! The size limit for media files (images, videos, etc.) is 5 MB.
@jane-n It'd a real challenge to export a nice video within 5MB limit, even if it's as short as mine. It's a bit of a bummer but it's understandable.
Thank you for the quick reply and the all the good work you put towards this platform Jane.
Have a nice day!
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@tamam
You could host the video elsewhere and use the embedding option to include it in the blog post. Click the blue + button (Toggle block inserter) in the top left corner and scroll to the end to see the various embedding options.
