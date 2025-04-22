Confused with Mastodon account linked to the blog
Hi,
I am new at the Vivaldi ecosystem and in the Fediverse too. I have my main Mastodon account at [email protected]. When I created my blog at Vivaldi a few days ago, I was unsure and created a Mastodon account at [email protected] as well, though I would have liked to avoid duplications.
Is the vivaldi.social Mastodon account related to my Vivaldi blog login?
I started to configure ActivityPub for publishing and that created a kind of extra, third Mastodon account.
So if one search for me (ghrasko) on Mastodon, will see 3 matches.
How could I sort this out? What is the optimal setup? I would closely link my Mastodon activity with my Vivaldi blog.
Gabor
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ghrasko said in Confused with Mastodon account linked to the blog:
I started to configure ActivityPub for publishing and that created a kind of extra, third Mastodon account.
A active ActivityPub on your blog uses a different Mastodon-Channel so people can follow only your blog posts.
Not changeable as i know.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
As you've discovered already, your Vivaldi Social account and the blog's account on Vivaldi Social are separate. There's no way to control the blog via Vivaldi Social, i.e. all posts you publish on your vivaldi.net blog get shared to Vivaldi Social and there's no way to edit them further.
The handle of the main account is
@[email protected]
The blog's handle is
@[email protected]
If your main account is on Mastodon Social, I'd recommend following the blog account on Vivaldi Social and promoting it, for example, by adding a link to your account's bio. Also, boost the posts whenever you publish a new blog post and respond to the blog's comments from your main account.
@jane-n Thanks, great explanation.
Just to be sure, please help me simulating the situatuon with some example account names:
Personal account: [email protected]
Vivaldi account: [email protected]
From this, blog url: https://bbb.vivaldi.net
If I add a second user (author) to the blog named aaaa, how will that be publushed in Mastodon?
Will it be: @[email protected] ?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
All users on vivaldi.net blogs need to have a Vivaldi account, but it is correct that if addional users are added to the blog then the posts they are the author of will be shared on Mastodon from @<newly-added-user>@<blog-owner>.vivaldi.net account.