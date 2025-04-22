Hi,

I am new at the Vivaldi ecosystem and in the Fediverse too. I have my main Mastodon account at [email protected]. When I created my blog at Vivaldi a few days ago, I was unsure and created a Mastodon account at [email protected] as well, though I would have liked to avoid duplications.

Is the vivaldi.social Mastodon account related to my Vivaldi blog login?

I started to configure ActivityPub for publishing and that created a kind of extra, third Mastodon account.

So if one search for me (ghrasko) on Mastodon, will see 3 matches.

How could I sort this out? What is the optimal setup? I would closely link my Mastodon activity with my Vivaldi blog.

Gabor