More Fonts, Please?
Zaia Translator Supporters
The most important reason I chose Vivaldi after wanting to rid myself of the US - One with everything shawarma , was the multi optional features , creative heaven customization . So here I am, trying now to actually build a blog only to find out how limited the fonts are . Is there anyone out there feeling the same pain? is there a way to introduce more fonts?!
Pesala Ambassador
@Zaia This seems to be all there is.
The problem with using fancy fonts is that your blog visitors may not have them installed.
A website allows you to embed any fonts that will be temporarily installed when someone visits your website.
I have no clue how to embed webfonts in a WordPress Blog. Perhaps others can help.
Zaia Translator Supporters
@Pesala you are right it might be really complicated if others don't have it. So in that case it should be a font or two in the default. But can it be a bit more diverse? , cause right now I have to chose between American guy nr 1 and British guy nr 6 ... if fonts would be race all the fonts existent now are middle aged white dudes I need some artsy ones and some weird ones too... but maybe it's just me
Pesala Ambassador
@Zaia I suspect that it is a WordPress thing, which is beyond Vivaldi’s control. Maybe someone else can come up with a workaround?