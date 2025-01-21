@LonM I don't really use my Vivaldi blog, but I have noticed I get signed out all the time as well. Annoying for those who actually use it daily I'm sure.

A quick look at the cookies it sets:

So the wordpress_ ones are for WP (obviously) and set to Session. They will expire once the browser closes.

Then there's the relatively short life of the commonAuthId which I assume is some SSO cookie from Vivaldi net.

The main problem might be the opbs Session cookie. This seems related to:

https://is.docs.wso2.com/en/5.11.0/administer/samesite-attribute-support/

Compared to a WP blog I control:

So looks like a two-week expiry for most login cookies, and no Session for them except the two "test" cookies I have no idea what's used for.

I think this has to be fixed by Vivaldi admins, either making sure the WP cookies are not set to Session or the SSO cookie for Vivaldi net is longer-lived.