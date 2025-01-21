How to stay signed in to my blog
Has anyone encountered a problem where they are unable to stay signed in to their blog's admin page?
For context:
- I have my blog's admin page as a pinned tab
- I also have the forum and vivaldi social as a pinned tab
- The forum and social always stay logged in and I never have to re-enter my details
- Every couple of days the blog admin page will sign me out.
I can't imagine it's a cookie file or extension issue because the forum and social on vivaldi.net always stay logged in. I don't think it's an issue with cookie sessions because it seems to time out over the course of days, not whenever I restart the browser. I also don't think it's to do with inactivity because sometimes I open the page and it shows a popup that looks like it's attempting to log out while I'm on the page.
Is it a configuration issue with my wordpress settings that causes a problem? Is it because I have 2FA turned on? If anyone has any tips, I'd appreciate the help, as it's really annoying having to enter login details and 2FA codes all the time just for this one site.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@LonM I don't really use my Vivaldi blog, but I have noticed I get signed out all the time as well. Annoying for those who actually use it daily I'm sure.
A quick look at the cookies it sets:
So the wordpress_ ones are for WP (obviously) and set to Session. They will expire once the browser closes.
Then there's the relatively short life of the
commonAuthIdwhich I assume is some SSO cookie from Vivaldi net.
The main problem might be the
opbsSession cookie. This seems related to:
https://is.docs.wso2.com/en/5.11.0/administer/samesite-attribute-support/
Compared to a WP blog I control:
So looks like a two-week expiry for most login cookies, and no Session for them except the two "test" cookies I have no idea what's used for.
I think this has to be fixed by Vivaldi admins, either making sure the WP cookies are not set to Session or the SSO cookie for Vivaldi net is longer-lived.
@Pathduck Thanks for looking at this, I don't have any other WP sites to compare to.
I've noted the times for all the cookies, and I will monitor when I next get logged out. That will help to narrow it down, and then I'll see if some admin can have a look.