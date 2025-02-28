Help with widgets.
So, I made the mistake of creating a widget group for the sidebar and now I can't access the widget that's above the group, to edit it. Whenever I go to edit widgets, it just takes me back to the group instead of showing ALL of my sidebar widgets. Can someone please tell me what In doing wrong? Thank you.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ItsGloria Seems Widgets editing is broken.
I try to ask a Vivaldi web team member.
@DoctorG Ah, ok. Thank you.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ItsGloria I reported that internally to bug tracker for Vivaldi user blog.
For my own note:
CW-2018: "Edit of Widgets shows console errors" - To Do