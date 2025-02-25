iframe embedding
-
carloricchiardi Supporters
Hi I'm trying to put in my homepage a simple custom html block that contain a iframe; in preview works perfectly, but when I publish the page it disappear... Any advice?
The html code is the following:
<iframe width="800" height="600" src="https://www.polarsteps.com/CarloRicchiardi/16048327-marsiglia/embed"></iframe>
Thank you in advance, Carlo
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@carloricchiardi I tried use of HTML with your iframe code for a test.
Seems the WordPress of personal Vivaldi Blogs is filtering HTML away after saving changes.
//edit: I will ask internally.
-
carloricchiardi Supporters
@DoctorG oh, that's a shame. That's a really big limitation, I think I'll have to start my blog on some other platform. Thanks for the help anyway.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Unfortunately, iFrame use has been disabled, because some users with not-so-nice intentions could add some sinister content to their blogs.