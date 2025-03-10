How can i make links for each heading in a blog page?
-
So basically I uploaded comics to my blog (andrecon.vivaldi.net/comics) and i want to make so that every title is like a link so i can share each one if needed but i don't want them to be separate posts
-
@Andrecon If you turn the heading into a link by selecting and clicking the icon, then add text beginning with a # symbol.
e.g.
and then in the advanced area of the sidebar for that header block, add that same text
e.g.
Then you can share a link directly to that part of the post like http://andrecon.vivaldi.com/comics#first
-
@LonM 1. thx 2. i typed the url the wrong way. it was .net not .com
-
Pesala Ambassador