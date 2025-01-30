Blogs are down?
Hey y'all, is it just me or are the blogs down? I get the following screen when I go to the blogs URL.
@essebes Yes, I get the same page...
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
@ThePfromtheO I can view my blog perfectly fine. No issues.
Tested on iOS Vivaldi Stable and Snapshot.
@OrbitalMartian Hey, I don't have any blog created. Maybe it is the problem for me?
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
Yes, it is vivaldi.net Navigation → Community → Blogs.
The page usally showed current user blogs. Now blogs.vivaldi.net/ is blocked.
I contacted the Vivaldi webteam minutes ago.
Thank you @DoctorG , much appreciated!
@essebes I am a IT Doc and a watch dragon
@DoctorG Look, this is why it's helpful to have someone more deeply implied I the project!
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
@DoctorG For me the sites are all still up and working. Maybe it’s a desktop issue. I’ve only looked on my iOS installs.
I wonder if you use the inspect element panel and switch to a mobile view, will it work.
@OrbitalMartian Was fixed around 22:30 CET
Can confirm, seems to be back in working order on my side. Thanks so much!
@essebes Thanks for reporting here.