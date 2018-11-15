@Pesala said in Delete Bookmark Thumbnails:

The Previews for Bookmarks and Notes can be hidden with a few lines of CSS code.

All right. Does that also prevent them to be automatically saved in the bookmarks file?

The bookmark file is growing and growing and while looking at it as a single file on a system where Vivaldi is installed, it's perfectly fine, but it has become a problem (just in few months that I have been using Vivaldi as my only browser) when doing backups to cloud. It seems that this bookmark file can be poorly deduplicated, so it eats away the small cloud account storage steadily.

I wish there would be an option to disable saving the thumbnails to the bookmark file. Is there a feature request for that?