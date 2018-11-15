Delete Bookmark Thumbnails
Pesala Ambassador
I am not sure why anyone needs these, but at least we should be able to delete them to leave more space for editing the URL.
Agreed. Thumbnails make sense if you're adding a bookmark to a folder marked for use in the speed dial, but it doesn't serve much purpose in the other bookmarks. Most of the time I'm searching by name or domain, not visually checking each one.
Yes please. And in general an option somewhere to stop saving them by default for every bookmark.
datacowboy
KILLIN' me!! My OCD just went into overdrive..... the buttons on my fresh white snug jacket are starting to pop..... help me!!!
@datacowboy If you want to support a feature, just vote for it.
Pesala Ambassador
@datacowboy The Previews for Bookmarks and Notes can be hidden with a few lines of CSS code.
/*Hide the Bookmark and Notes Previews*/ .addbookmark-cardwrapper .upper-half .preview, .notes-cardwrapper .upper-half .preview {display: none;}
See the Modding Vivaldi Thread for details of how to apply and preserve CSS and JS modifications.
@Pesala said in Delete Bookmark Thumbnails:
The Previews for Bookmarks and Notes can be hidden with a few lines of CSS code.
All right. Does that also prevent them to be automatically saved in the bookmarks file?
The bookmark file is growing and growing and while looking at it as a single file on a system where Vivaldi is installed, it's perfectly fine, but it has become a problem (just in few months that I have been using Vivaldi as my only browser) when doing backups to cloud. It seems that this bookmark file can be poorly deduplicated, so it eats away the small cloud account storage steadily.
I wish there would be an option to disable saving the thumbnails to the bookmark file. Is there a feature request for that?
@Tealing This feature requests covers it. If the thumbnails could be deleted and not just hidden, that would obviously save space in the bookmarks file.
@Pesala said in Delete Bookmark Thumbnails:
If the thumbnails could be deleted and not just hidden, that would obviously save space in the bookmarks file.
But that's not going to fix that a thumbnail is automatically created when creating a bookmark. I hope that there would be:
An option to delete the thumbnail(s) manually from the bookmark file.
An option to disable automatic thumbnails when creating a bookmark (thumbnail of the bookmark is not saved in the bookmark file at all). Having to remember to manually delete a thumbnail after creating a new bookmark is not optimal.. and I know that I would forget to do that after a while.
Ok, let's hope it gets picked up as well if the devs start to work on this request. I was just worried because many times issue/request trackers say that one request per topic (and sometimes just the request in the 1st post gets implemented). Fingers crossed.
Martin.Storch
Could this be a workaround to get rid of the existing thumbnails?
- Make a backup of Vivaldi's Bookmark file (just to be safe)
- Open Vivaldi and export your bookmarks as HTML-file (File > Export Bookmarks)
- Close Vivaldi and delete Vivaldi's Bookmark file (the one with the thumbnails)
- Open Vivaldi and import bookmarks from HTML-file (File -> Import Bookmarks)
Be aware that this only deletes all existing thumbnails and doesn't prevent Vivaldi to save new ones again.
And this also deletes all other data stored in each bookmark, e.g. in the description.
I have all my notes saved in the description of a bookmark. I just wish my feature request would be implemented already: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/33320/notes-for-the-bookmark-panel
Martin.Storch
Whoop! Found an even better solution:
- Make a backup of Vivaldi's Bookmark file (just to be safe)
- Open the Vivaldi Bookmark file in a text editor
- Go to "Find and Replace"
- Use Regular Expression to delete all image data of the thumbnails:
Again: It's just a temporary solution. We still need an option to prevent Vivaldi from saving thumbnails.
Side note: My bookmark file went from over 16 MB to 0.5 MB.
@Martin-Storch Good idea
However, this will also break your SD thumbnails - as you might have figured out by now
You could change the regex to only catch the data URLs and not the
chromeones:
"Thumbnail": "data.*"
Martin.Storch
@Pathduck said in Delete Bookmark Thumbnails:
@Martin-Storch Good idea
However, this will also break your SD thumbnails - as you might have figured out by now
That's fine. You can get the Speed Dial thumbnails back by refreshing (F5) the Speed Dial Page.
@Martin-Storch Not if ya use custom thumbnails
-
artemmelnik
Some update and QOL for 4.0.2312.24-5.0.2497.32
/*----------------------Bookmark panel----------------------*/ /*hide Thumbnail Previews*/ .addbookmark-cardwrapper .upper-half .preview { flex: 0 0 0px; height: 0px; border: 0px solid var(--colorBgDarker); } /*-----------Bookmark panel & Internalpage Bookmark---------*/ /*ATTENTION : here are risk appears of accidental deletion of bookmarks by user action (due to the implicit behavior of the changed form)*/ /*.addbookmark-cardwrapper .upper-half .title-and-address > div:nth-of-type(1) {display: none;}*/ /*hide title*/ .addbookmark-cardwrapper .upper-half .title-and-address > div:nth-of-type(3) {display: none;} /*hide nicknames*/ .addbookmark-cardwrapper .lower-half > div:nth-of-type(2) {display: none;} /*hide speeddial bookmarksbar*/ .addbookmark-cardwrapper .lower-half > div:nth-of-type(3) {display: none;} /*hide date fieldset*/ /*-------------------Internalpage Bookmark------------------*/ .internal-page .addbookmark-cardwrapper .upper-half .preview {display: none;} /*hide Thumbnail Previews*/ .internal-page .manager-editor {display: grid; justify-content: inherit;} /*fields stretching*/
// yep, my css-skills are too low
// see the modding forum for details of how to apply and preserve CSS and JS modifications
artemmelnik
@artemmelnik said in Delete Bookmark Thumbnails:
/-----------Bookmark panel & Internalpage Bookmark---------/
.addbookmark-cardwrapper .upper-half .title-and-address > div:nth-of-type(1) {display: none;} /hide title/
.addbookmark-cardwrapper .upper-half .title-and-address > div:nth-of-type(3) {display: none;} /hide nicknames/
.addbookmark-cardwrapper .lower-half > div:nth-of-type(2) {display: none;} /hide speeddial bookmarksbar/
.addbookmark-cardwrapper .lower-half > div:nth-of-type(3) {display: none;} /hide date fieldset/
ATTENTION : there are risk appears of accidental deletion of bookmarks
@artemmelnik Deletion? With CSS?
-
artemmelnik
@rseiler, yep.
One of code-lines allows this risk to manifest (due to the implicit behavior of the changed form when user action). Dangerous code-line:
.addbookmark-cardwrapper .upper-half .title-and-address > div:nth-of-type(1) {display: none;} /*hide title*/
//ps. It's a
shameuncomfortable that it is impossible to fix the initial comment //