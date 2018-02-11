@maxtao Progress on features is not reported. Release of features is reported. As a general rule, if work is begun on a feature, then BAM - it appears in a Snapshot release within a week or two. So there is not a period of time of weeks, months, years wherein a feature is being developed and getting closer and closer to release, unless it is a major, browser-sized project - like sync or mail. These can take years.

Further, the developers do not release, in fact do not even have, a list of features in order of priority, stating "as soon as we finish this one, we will begin on that one." Rather, as certain aspects of the browser are refined, the result makes it obvious that feature (a) is both popular and doable, and it gets done. There is no way to predict this.

So, sadly, the answer to "Any news?" will always be "No." And then, one day, it will show up in a snapshot, with no prior "news" having been reported. That's just how it works.