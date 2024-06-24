Profile ID Photos
This is neither important but is a matter of curiosity. I am logged in to Vivaldi.net & look like this:
In the forum I look liker this:
After clicking on Community > Forum, I look like this:
So, unless I have a split personality, who am I really?
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@janrif Log out of the Forum and in again.
For the browser profile image, you need to enable Sync.
Also that looks like a Private window. Private windows don't show the correct profile image, possibly for privacy reasons, no clue.
That's not the Forum image, that's your VivaldiNet profile image.
To make the forum software update the image, log out and in again as said.
DoctorG Ambassador
@janrif I see in forum avatar and your profile page the same, image #2.
If you see in address bar the rounded head, you are not logged in Vivaldi Sync.
I guess the different images cause on your side by caching in browser.
P Pathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows