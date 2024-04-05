@AllenBiTs0 There was a holiday and an accompanying vacation for many of the Vivaldi team members. One of the people, that I believe handles the approvals, had their status as "On Vacation" in the Sopranos chat until recently, so hopefully the queued themes will be approved soon.

The last approved theme shows as March 31st, but time zones could make that March 30th for you. To be safe, you should check the inbox on the Theme Store to make sure there wasn't a problem with the theme: https://themes.vivaldi.net/inbox