Theme still not approved for a week
I uploaded my themes on March 30 2024 and still waiting for them to be reviewed or approved (Date today: April 5 2024). This is kinda new to me, since the FAQ says "Vivaldi team members review themes daily".
If they are on holiday or if there's a holiday, It's understandable, but if not then I guess I can't or won't be able to continue uploading themes here in vivaldi for everyone to use...
@AllenBiTs0 There was a holiday and an accompanying vacation for many of the Vivaldi team members. One of the people, that I believe handles the approvals, had their status as "On Vacation" in the Sopranos chat until recently, so hopefully the queued themes will be approved soon.
The last approved theme shows as March 31st, but time zones could make that March 30th for you. To be safe, you should check the inbox on the Theme Store to make sure there wasn't a problem with the theme: https://themes.vivaldi.net/inbox
@AllenBiTs0 usually within a week... but yeah with holiday and vacation an approval may need extra days (are reviewed manually) so is easy to go in the two weeks range. Also because only working days are actually counted