This is such a great idea. There are some extensions which will open a popup second window for this kind of thing and dock to the main browser window, but for some reason, there is this odd behavior where docked window grows wider and wider, like at 1inch every minute. Honestly, if we could figure that out, that would be a good temporary solution to this. Although I think double panes would be fantastic. There are also extensions that will do sidebars, which can add similar functionality as the sidepane, but most of them are broken in vivaldi.

There is a half-baked solution I found this addon which adds the option to load bookmarks or history in the dev tools panel. https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/bookmarks-history-website/ghcobbkjdobahlopkoohegcbgmnikpaa.

Like other extensions it doesn't work on the chrome apps store or internal browser places like extensions pages etc.

But what you do is install the extension, go to a normal page, open dev tools, check the tabs at the top (Elements, Console, etc.), and there you should find Bookmarks and History. You will probably have to click the two side arrows to expand the menu.

The unfortunate thing is the history doesn't update live and the bookmarks aren't editable. You can only use them as links.

I tried enabling Cntrl + 1-9 shortcuts to switch panels but those shortcuts are mostly taken up by vivaldi to switch between tabs and I haven't found the option to disable/change that key combo.

So it turns out this will only open for the current tab and there's no working way to make it persistent. Given that, the above crossed out method is pretty useless.

I still think the best solution is a native second panel which would really unlock a whole new dimension to browsing.

Tiling tabs doesn't even come close to this functionality because you can't make a tiled tab persistent across browsing, unless you like being stuck in a single window your entire life (womp womp).

And do not even get me started on having two windows open. This needs to be attached to the main window so it can be at the very least dragged around alongside the main window.

And various methods/software of setting up window size retaining, organizing desktop workspaces according to certain window configurations, apps that set up quick window grids, along with shortcuts for it, these all come with extremely annoying drawbacks that could all be solved if we just implemented a damn second panel! Is this a chromium limitation? or what?

There must be a solution to this.

I'll be looking for more sidebar extensions and maybe even look into how to make one myself, or at least modify some that seem to only dock on the left.

Will report back.

edit: @rzjnzk that sounds like a very interesting idea, I hadn't considered that before +1