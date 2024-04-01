Setting up (square, transparent) avatar is impossible/PITA
I have a square, transparent avatar and it's impossible to set up!
Could you at the least allow gravatar or somesuch?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
You're right, it can be a bit of a struggle to crop images with transparent backgrounds and we are planning to replace this image uploader with a different one soon.
But for now, what if you upload an image that doesn't require any cropping?
@jane-n said in Setting up (square, transparent) avatar is impossible/PITA:
I wouldn't mind not having to crop it (image was already square) but forum engine was frocing me to do any cropping...
I ended up resizing the image (canvas size with white background) and then doing forced crop on the forum with clear borders...