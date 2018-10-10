Read Aloud Selected Text
-
Pesala Ambassador
As in PDF-XChange Editor and Old Opera, read the selected text aloud. This can be on the context menu for selected text, but a shortcut makes it easier to use.
Those with impaired vision or dyslexia, and those for whom the selected text is not in their mother tongue, would find it useful.
-
I didn't realise that classic opera had that capability. Would be nice for feature parity, as well as a help for accessibility.
-
@lonm It did, but only up until 11.64 or so IIRC. Then IBM withdrew support for the voice libraries, so it stopped working.
-
I went looking for answers on the Tracker Software forum, and found that the PDF-XChange read-aloud feature for selected text uses the libraries provided by Windows.
Only Common Languages are Supported, all you need to do is download and install a suitable language pack.
One can choose between UK and US English. Some have a male voice, while others use a female voice. Pronunciation of unrecognised words is poor. PDF-XChange has controls for speed, pitch, and volume.
-
There is a read aloud feature called Narrator built in to Windows, Ease of Access.
Unfortunately, instead of reading the selected text it narrates a whole lot of other stuff. Try the shortcut, Windows Key + Ctrl + Enter to see what the issues are.
-
Raindrops1
There is a Chrome extension called Read Aloud.
This can read aloud entire page or just the selected text.
It has a toolbar button to read the whole page. For reading selected text, use context menu.
-
@Raindrops1 said in Read Aloud Selected Text:
There is a Chrome extension called Read Aloud.
An excellent extension but these days I must grant permission each time I restart Vivaldi and try reading text.
-
@g_bartsch I can't get the extension to read the text on the tab I have open. I have to explicit click the extension icon to cause it to read from the current tab. Also can't get the quick keys to work as I would expect. Have you found a better option yet?
-
@admorgan I haven't. I keep doing as you describe.
-
Well, Vivaldi is my default browser, but I miss the Microsoft Edge "read aloud" feature, so I wanted to know if it would be possible to add something similar, without the need for extensions.
-
@llyon For now, one can only use a workaround.
- Save the page to PDF
- Open the PDF in PDF-XChange Editor
- Read Aloud
Vote for the first post if you haven't already done so. (Voting again will remove your vote).