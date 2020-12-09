This is a superset of lots of small requests that people have made. It also replaces a lot of single-purpose extensions that people end up downloading, in some cases to modify the layout of a single site.

People can change the way a page displays by modifying the elements with the dev-tools. You can permanently change the way it displays using custom style-sheets, Ghostmonkey, etc. But a dummy like me doesn't understand any of that. So I end up trying to find an extension that does the job, but even when they exist, they rarely work the way I want, or they did but are no longer supported.

I'd like to be able to modify the properties of elements on a page or site, such as font-type/font-size/width/location/gutters/padding/visibility/background/etc in a way that is understandable to me. A GUI, drag'n'drop, click'n'edit mode which does all the steps of creating a custom stylesheet for that page or site.

And obviously, it has to be able to be applied to a domain, subdomain, specific page, etc, that the user wants. Throw in the ability to share those custom stylesheets with other people, because why not.

Judging by the dev-tools, and the extensions available, including element blockers (like uBlock's cosmetic filters), this is something that the browser can do, it's just "hidden" from muggles like me.

I understand it's a "dangerous" tool, but it would be so incredibly useful.