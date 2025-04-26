Persist modifications in the HTML source per URL
-
BoozeOperator
Good morning.
PSE consider the possibility to render permanent the changes that I apply to the source of a page.
I may not need to describe the full scenario, I do it anyway:
Right click on something | Developer Tools | inspect | choose your HTML-element | right click | Delete element
Other kinds of modification would be persisted, too. That an xpath becomes obsolete when the page code is modified, must be tolerated. But I would like to have the same changes applied, whenever I revisit a precise URL.
I imagine a button or link in the source view which allows me to save my modifications for the future (and/or to revert them at any time).
If an extension exists, I do not want to know. I find extensions too volatile as regards their evolution and availability. The Developer Tools are already there and I see, what I do.
To modify the code in this way is brutal for the web-site author, but the code is already on my computer. The Web works that way. Over and out.
Edit: I know that – under some jurisdictions –, the judicial status of permanent modifications to a page may be nebulous. AFAIS this is not the case for most European legal contexts. It should be alright to take position.
-
@BoozeOperator Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100134/ad-blocker-element-picker-like-ubo-and-brave-s or https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24156/built-in-support-for-userstyles-usercss Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
These requests would cover your described use case.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests