Good morning.

PSE consider the possibility to render permanent the changes that I apply to the source of a page.

I may not need to describe the full scenario, I do it anyway:

Right click on something | Developer Tools | inspect | choose your HTML-element | right click | Delete element

Other kinds of modification would be persisted, too. That an xpath becomes obsolete when the page code is modified, must be tolerated. But I would like to have the same changes applied, whenever I revisit a precise URL.

I imagine a button or link in the source view which allows me to save my modifications for the future (and/or to revert them at any time).

If an extension exists, I do not want to know. I find extensions too volatile as regards their evolution and availability. The Developer Tools are already there and I see, what I do.

To modify the code in this way is brutal for the web-site author, but the code is already on my computer. The Web works that way. Over and out.

Edit: I know that – under some jurisdictions –, the judicial status of permanent modifications to a page may be nebulous. AFAIS this is not the case for most European legal contexts. It should be alright to take position.