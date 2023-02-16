Subtitles in Picture in Picture (PiP)
pauloaguia Translator
Be it because I don't understand what's being said in the video or (more often) because I want to keep the volume to a controlled level, I often activate subtitles when I'm watching videos.
I think it would be very helpful if the PiP feature would also display subtitles, when these are active.
@pauloaguia Exactly!
joeduffus Ambassador
This is an excellent suggestion. I was going to add this as a request myself but it's here already. Adding this feature and volume control to the PiP window would be perfect.
greybeard Ambassador
@pauloaguia Yes a great idea where subtitles are available in the original.
Unfortunately it takes a lot of effort to subtitle a video and there are often many mistakes.
But enabling subtitles where the original has them would be a great feature. I personally don't like the volume up so this would be one step forward.
I wholeheartedly agree with this feature. I use PiP regularly and being able to see subtitles on it when they are available in the original player would be extremely helpful.
simonfruehauf
+1
IT would be great to have this
FF Nightly does it [ie, soon even vanilla FF will have it]. V should have it.
This is a limitation of Chromium and there are outstanding bugs on this in the Chromium bug db. See https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=854935
Not only does FF have multi-PiPs, & PiP subtitles, but now they also finesse that latter feature by
Font size of Picture-in-Picture subtitles can be adjusted using the preference media.videocontrols.picture-in-picture.display-text-tracks.size. Options are small, medium, and large. – Bug 1757219
Sigh. If only...
@guigirl If only you had FF installed on your machine…
@hlehyaric But
nobodywould be so naughty... Shirley?
@guigirl said in Subtitles in Picture in Picture (PiP):
Not only does FF have multi-PiPs, & PiP subtitles,
Definitely one of the bonuses of not relying on Chromium for low level feature additions like this.
That said, Maxthon used to have PiP and the ability to popout multiples way back, maybe 7-10yrs ago, and that was based off a blink core. Not sure why that method wasn't used, but as mentioned, it was a long time ago.
But i guess it's a matter of taking time/resources to implement something that is already being worked on at the chromium level. You're better off spending it on other features to make the browser better/unique.
Pesala Ambassador
@pettern I just came across this issue. Good to see that it is a known bug, and not one introduced by the Vivaldi Team.
Especially annoying when the PiP window is on a different window. That is why I did not notice it before — my PiP window usually covers the original tab and the subtitles are hidden.
There is a problem with 'PiP', which on YouTube does not work with subtitles. You may want to watch a video with subtitles, and when you put the video in 'PiP' mode, it doesn't work with the subtitle, it just doesn't appear cloned in the window. It would be a plus if they manage to fix that problem. Thank you!
Just dropping here the link I found to a Chrome extension that does this: Piphover
I have not tried it in Vivaldi.
DoctorG Ambassador
@appas That is a subscription? service you have to pay for. And not for subtitles of all videos. Useless.
@DoctorG Oh, I'm sorry, I didn't realize. As I said, I have not tried it, and would also like to see this fixed in Vivaldi, but I think that requires changes to Chromium, and the Chromium bug is pretty stagnant.
DoctorG Ambassador
@appas said in Subtitles in Picture in Picture (PiP):
I think that requires changes to Chromium, and the Chromium bug is pretty stagnant
Same do i.