Not only does FF have multi-PiPs, & PiP subtitles,

Definitely one of the bonuses of not relying on Chromium for low level feature additions like this.

That said, Maxthon used to have PiP and the ability to popout multiples way back, maybe 7-10yrs ago, and that was based off a blink core. Not sure why that method wasn't used, but as mentioned, it was a long time ago.

But i guess it's a matter of taking time/resources to implement something that is already being worked on at the chromium level. You're better off spending it on other features to make the browser better/unique.