Thank you @Pesala for the note about being able to cycle through folders by typing the first letter of a folder.

Quick note about that feature for those who try it, I noticed that if you accidentally press a letter that is not the starting letter of any of your folders and then quickly press the correct letter you intended that is the starting letter of at least one folder, nothing will happen, it will not cycle toward that folder. You need to wait a moment after pressing a letter that doesn't exist. Then you are able to start cycling again. Hope this avoids some confusion about the feature for anyone who accidentally mistypes like me.