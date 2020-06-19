Configurable Middle-click (e.g. open Tabs in Foreground)
-
Still there is no option to open links when middle clicking them in a foreground tab.
So easy to implement and my most used way to navigate..
Title edited to make this more generic,
please add an option under Mouse Gestures for a middle-click.
-
I also think such foreground opening as important way of browsering, and I didn't understand why every browser didn't make yet this, and first of all Vivaldi.
The middle click doesn't be the good key since this button is opening the tab in background. I have discovered into mouse gestures add-on Foxy gestures as an firefox user, what is called Rocked gestures. What is important into this add-on is to setup this special gestures which are only mouse button combinations (Vivaldi doesn't currently setup its own). Indeed, while the right button is mousedown, you click with the left one over the link and then the link is opening into a new foreground tab. This group of combination of mouse clicks would open a lot of solution to a quick and easy use of tab with mouse, directly into the web page area, without getting UI elements (and then without getting your mind out from your current page reading or focus) : for instance stack manipulation would be interesting with such mouse way.
Now, if I've talked about right button down and left click over the link, I'm wondering that a more consistency solution would be rather right button down and middle click.
-
Mouse Gestures are easier to execute than middle-click or right-click, open in new tab. I assigned:
- GestureUp = Open Link in New Tab (Over a Link)
- GestureDown = Open Link in Background Tab (Over a Link)
-
I don't think so or I don't understand to use them. Making movement over a link need a lot space which is not necessary with a click. And for a such feature, we need a quick and reliable solution.
-
@seasonly Hardly any space is required. Current new default for mouse sensitivity is 20 pixels, but that can be set to just 5 pixels if you want. Click with RMB and drag a few pixels up or down.
-
This looks more to a trick solution. If we forget the underline or coloring animation over link that, with this movement solution, becomes flashing, you still to strictly focus to not get out from the link and avoid to get out an another neighboor element. And naturally you have to avoid another mouse gesture interpretation. And please that opening a tab striking out the link is quite confusing.
-
WHY is there is no option from the beginning and still years after for this trivial thing??
A gesture for this?? Middle click is the most simple and fastest config to open a link.
That makes no sense. It just seems they simply have forgot to implement this.
-
Middle click is configured to open in new background tab (and has been forever in Opera before).
Shift-Click opens in new foreground tab
-
@schreck No option from the beginning because Vivaldi is built by the man who gave us Opera, which uses middle-click to open in the background.
Left-click opens links in the foreground, or Shift+click will force a new tab. I prefer to open fewer tabs, so I use the Back gesture (GestureLeft) a lot.
No reason why there cannot be an option for this, but unless a lot of users vote for the request it may not get the attention of the devs for a while. This request for 1.13 was the most recent that I found with one vote. An earlier one had 11 votes.
-
Personally, I prefer middle click to create background tabs, as I use them a lot more than new tab in foreground.
And whenever I need this, I just use the mouse gesture down, as @Pesala mentioned.
However, if you prefer using new foreground tabs on links, I agree that a single click may be more convenient than a mouse gesture. This is also what I think, but that's a matter of personal taste.
Anyway, I would like this thread to be a little more generic and follow usual Vivaldi's way of doing things: rather than an option to make middle-click open links in foreground tab, just make it fully configurable. User shall then be able to assign any action he wants, like we can already do for mouse gestures.
-
@guilimote There are a lot of requests for mouse gestures such as Allow Keyboard Modifiers for Mouse Gestures, customise rocker gestures, diagonal gestures, mouse trails, etc.
-
@pesala Yes, I know. But still, they're already more personalizable than the middle click
-
Marko Indaco
-
@morg42 said in Middle-click on Link to open in Foreground Tab:
Middle click is configured to open in new background tab (and has been forever in Opera before).
Shift-Click opens in new foreground tab
It's not logical that all the ways to open tab are totally made with mouse except this one, the foreground one, which needs the keyboard and two hands...
-
@morg42 said in Middle-click on Link to open in Foreground Tab:
Middle click is configured to open in new background tab (and has been forever in Opera before).
funny, that i am using middle-click opening in foreground forever in opera
-
@schreck I haven't used Opera for ... say, 4 or 5 years now, but then I always had the 7.5 mouse and keyboard setup. So maybe it's not there anymore...
-
nobody here is using a mouse with middle click??
-
@schreck I am sure there are more than a few of us, but probably there are a lot more users browsing on tablets or laptops without a mouse than in the old days when everyone used desktops.
Clearly, with only 1 upvote after 12 days, it is not a popular requirement to configure the middle-click. I have a middle-mouse button, which I use for:
- Opening links in a background tab (rarely) I might use it more if it was reliable — all too often it opens two or more copies of the clicked link.
- Closing a tab (almost never)
- Fast autoscroll of long pages or large images (sometime) = Click MMB and release, then drag.
- Scrolling the page, (very frequently)
- Zooming the page with Ctrl (very frequently)
The only other thing I want (would be nice but not essential) is middle-click on the tab bar to paste and go with clipboard contents, which would either go to the URL or search for the clipboard text if it's not a URL.
-
Komposten Translator
@pesala said in Configurable Middle-click:
Opening links in a background tab (rarely) I might use it more if it was reliable — all too often it opens two or more copies of the clicked link.
I can't remember that ever happening to me.
-
@pesala Might you possibly have a dirty contact for your MMB?