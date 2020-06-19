I also think such foreground opening as important way of browsering, and I didn't understand why every browser didn't make yet this, and first of all Vivaldi.

The middle click doesn't be the good key since this button is opening the tab in background. I have discovered into mouse gestures add-on Foxy gestures as an firefox user, what is called Rocked gestures. What is important into this add-on is to setup this special gestures which are only mouse button combinations (Vivaldi doesn't currently setup its own). Indeed, while the right button is mousedown, you click with the left one over the link and then the link is opening into a new foreground tab. This group of combination of mouse clicks would open a lot of solution to a quick and easy use of tab with mouse, directly into the web page area, without getting UI elements (and then without getting your mind out from your current page reading or focus) : for instance stack manipulation would be interesting with such mouse way.

Now, if I've talked about right button down and left click over the link, I'm wondering that a more consistency solution would be rather right button down and middle click.