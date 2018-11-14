Locking Pinned Tabs
-
I know this was requested a long time ago but I have moved from firefox and I find it a nuisance that a pinned tab isn't really pinned. In firefox if you have pinned gmail and are in that tab and you open calendar it opens in a new tab, not the pinned tab. I guess I will be advised to press back but what is the point of pinned tabs if they are not really pinned to the url?
-
Ideally be able to define a domain/website/path/... which is allowed to change or forces a switch of tabs/windows...
-
Pesala Ambassador
@spinnekop said in Locking pinned tabs:
what is the point of pinned tabs if they are not really pinned to the url?
The point is to stop them being closed by accident (and to save some space, but that can be done with stacking). If I want to open a link in a new tab, then I will use the appropriate shortcut for that: Shift+Click, GestureDown, Middle-click or whatever.
I would find it too restricting to not be able to navigate in pinned tabs, but then that's why we have options and feature requests.
I agree with the idea of Restoring Pinned Tabs on Startup .
-
alexander.gorbovets
@morg42 said in Locking pinned tabs:
Ideally be able to define a domain/website/path/... which is allowed to change or forces a switch of tabs/windows...
I also dreamed about such an option long ago. It's easy to forget that you don't want to go away from some page and just click a link with the left button instead of opening it in a new tab.
There could be a separate option - "lock tab". If it is enabled then all links on that tab will be opened in new tabs, no matter whether this tab is pinned or not.
-
I created a mod for this: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/30957/tab-lock. It doesn't handle pinned tabs like requested, but you can load it as page action in any tab.
-
I have my webmail as a pinned tab in the browser.
Sometimes I go into the tab to look at my mail and then accidently change the URL of this tab, which I don't want.
Is it possible to remove the addressbar in pinned tab, so it is not possible to change the URL?
Thanks!
-
alexander.gorbovets
@tpouwels said in Locking Pinned Tabs:
I have my webmail as a pinned tab in the browser.
Sometimes I go into the tab to look at my mail and then accidently change the URL of this tab, which I don't want.
Is it possible to remove the addressbar in pinned tab, so it is not possible to change the URL?
Thanks!
I think it's better to just disable address bar in this case
-
Pesala Ambassador
@tpouwels Even without an address bar it is easy to navigate to another page by clicking a link or opening a bookmark.
-
@pesala said in Locking Pinned Tabs:
@tpouwels Even without an address bar it is easy to navigate to another page by clicking a link or opening a bookmark.
Yes! The best approach would be that of @Morg42 : Limit the pinned tab to within a specific domain or URL. If you click on a link which is outside the domain/URL, it should be opened in a new tab. In that way, the pinned tab would remain within the domain or URL.
-
Komposten Translator
This could be done as a setting with three different options:
- Allow free navigation in pinned tabs (i.e. no lock).
- Only allow navigation within domain (external links open new tabs).
- Prevent all navigation (all links open new tabs).
-
Hamberdler
I think it would be best just to have locked tabs and pinned tabs. Locked tabs would open new links or a new URL in a new tab.
Safari does this already. It combines both ideas, and I love it. I have pinned tabs for gmail, gmaps, pubmed, etc. If I use the address bar with a pinned tab active, it simply opens up a new tab to that address and leaves the pinned tab alone. If I click a link in the pinned tab it does the same thing. I don't see the point of having a pinned tab that can be changed. Makes it much less useful.
-
gerardkieffer
@spinnekop I agree. In Safari, Firefox, Yandex Browser and others, links to a different domain open in a new tab. That's how pinned tabs should work. At least there should be an option to enable this behavior.
-
spinnekop62
Still no progress on this??
-
@spinnekop62 Now , there's an option to "Don't Close Pinned Tabs "
-
QuHno Translator
@spinnekop62 No.
-
@Pesala said in Locking Pinned Tabs:
The point is to stop them being closed by accident
Just a slight correction to this. Pinning a tab freezes its location in the tab (after moving it to the top or left if necessary) so it doesn't move when new tabs are created. It's like pushing a pin in it to stick it to its spot, that way it is easy to find as it's always in the same location, barring any other tabs being pinned & sorted ahead of it. But creating any new unpinned tabs will not affect its position as can happen to other unpinned tabs.
There's a few options for how to handle the close action on pinned tabs, one of which is don't allow them to be closed, another is minimize and yet another is just to close it like any other tab.
As far as the feature request goes, I agree with an earlier comment that locked tabs should be its own separate attribute, like the mod does it. Locking and pinning are two different concepts.
-
baris.sehri Ambassador
I really need a secure pinned tab, so I can pin my unread e-mails and have easy access to it without opening any other website on pinned tab by mistake. also, a badge on tab icon for unread mail count would be perfect.
-
adamatbiola
My thought for this feature would be a "tab-specific homepage" setting, where the any tab can have a custom url set as its "homepage". This allows navigation away from the pinned url, but hitting the Home button (or appropriate keyboard shortcut), or closing and reopening the session, would revert the tab to its homepage.
I would love to have this feature, because it would allow navigating away from the default url, but would also provide a really easy way to return back to the tab's home when desired. It would make the "homepage" functionality useful again. And if the navigation history is stored for the tab, then back/forward buttons could be used as desired to return to previous addresses.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@adamatbiola If that is all you need, click and hold the Back button to show the tab's history and select the last page.
Or click Rewind a few times.
-
adamatbiola
@pesala I'm not sure how that replicates having particular tabs auto-home to a specific URL.
I understand how navigation works. But I also use web systems that can behave oddly when I have multiple tabs for the same domain open. One, for example, always wants to load whatever page you were last viewing according to its session data. If I have multiple tabs open for the domain, then unhibernating any given tab loads whatever I was looking at in the previous tab for the domain, and I have to look through the page history to find the url I actually want.
If there was a command to "Return to first page in history", that would work too, because I could just open a link as a new tab, and map a keyboard shortcut to that command, and it would work on any tab without having to set a custom home URL. But this feature doesn't exist either, that I'm aware of.