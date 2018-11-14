@Pesala said in Locking Pinned Tabs:

The point is to stop them being closed by accident

Just a slight correction to this. Pinning a tab freezes its location in the tab (after moving it to the top or left if necessary) so it doesn't move when new tabs are created. It's like pushing a pin in it to stick it to its spot, that way it is easy to find as it's always in the same location, barring any other tabs being pinned & sorted ahead of it. But creating any new unpinned tabs will not affect its position as can happen to other unpinned tabs.

There's a few options for how to handle the close action on pinned tabs, one of which is don't allow them to be closed, another is minimize and yet another is just to close it like any other tab.

As far as the feature request goes, I agree with an earlier comment that locked tabs should be its own separate attribute, like the mod does it. Locking and pinning are two different concepts.